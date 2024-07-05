OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Mocked After Making Public Appearance With Mysterious Food Stain on His Suit: 'I Don't Even Want to Know'

Photo of President Joe Biden covering his face.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2024, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden was mocked on social media after making a public appearance with what appeared to be smeared food on the bottom of his suit jacket.

joe biden mocked mysterious food stain suit
Source: @aritrop/tiktok

President Joe Biden had a mysterious mark on his jacket.

"Anyone else see the food stain on Joes sports jacket???" one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote. "His granddaughter hid him from the cameras on the balcony while they cleaned it up!"

"When Joe comes out and forgets his dinner on his shirt," another critic captioned the video.

joe biden mocked mysterious food stain suit
Source: @aritrop/tiktok

Social media users mocked President Biden over the awkward moment.

Another third person joked, "It's just a snack for later," and a fourth quipped, "I don’t even wanna know what that is."

"My imagination is running wild, and none of it is good," a separate X user penned.

joe biden mocked mysterious food stain suit
Source: mega

President Joe Biden is 81 years old.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden
The 81-year-old has been receiving more criticism than ever — for everything from his appearance and his health to his politics — since his poor performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump.

Critics noted that Biden's voice sounded strained and he sometimes spoke too quietly to hear him during the highly anticipated political event. He also appeared to often lose his train of thought or freeze up during his answers.

joe biden mocked mysterious food stain suit
Source: mega

President Joe Biden was slammed for his poor performance at the June 27 debate.

"If he were my patient, frankly, if he were my father, I would advocate for this sort of [cognitive] testing again in large part because there might be something you can do about it," CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta told anchor Jim Sciutto on Friday, July 5.

The president later revealed that he hadn't been "very smart" and chose to participate in a heavy travel schedule just prior to the debate that left him exhausted.

Source: OK!

Despite calls for him to end his campaign and allow another Democratic candidate to run in his place, President Biden insisted he was "in this race to the end."

"We’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said. "There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together."

