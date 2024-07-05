President Joe Biden Mocked After Making Public Appearance With Mysterious Food Stain on His Suit: 'I Don't Even Want to Know'
President Joe Biden was mocked on social media after making a public appearance with what appeared to be smeared food on the bottom of his suit jacket.
Another third person joked, "It's just a snack for later," and a fourth quipped, "I don’t even wanna know what that is."
"My imagination is running wild, and none of it is good," a separate X user penned.
The 81-year-old has been receiving more criticism than ever — for everything from his appearance and his health to his politics — since his poor performance at the June 27 presidential debate against Donald Trump.
Critics noted that Biden's voice sounded strained and he sometimes spoke too quietly to hear him during the highly anticipated political event. He also appeared to often lose his train of thought or freeze up during his answers.
"If he were my patient, frankly, if he were my father, I would advocate for this sort of [cognitive] testing again in large part because there might be something you can do about it," CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta told anchor Jim Sciutto on Friday, July 5.
The president later revealed that he hadn't been "very smart" and chose to participate in a heavy travel schedule just prior to the debate that left him exhausted.
Despite calls for him to end his campaign and allow another Democratic candidate to run in his place, President Biden insisted he was "in this race to the end."
"We’re going to win because when Democrats unite, we will always win. Just as we beat Donald Trump in 2020, we’re going to beat him again in 2024," he said. "There is no one I’d rather be in this battle with than all of you. So, let’s link arms. Let’s get this done. You, me, the Vice President. Together."