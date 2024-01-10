OK Magazine
Hunter Biden Dodges Reporters' Questions During Surprise Appearance at Capitol Hill Hearing

Source: mega
By:

Jan. 10 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Hunter Biden chose to ignore the crowd of frenzied reporters eager to get a quote from the embattled son of President Joe Biden during his surprise appearance at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 10.

One journalist asked him, "Are you worried about being held in contempt?" and another mentioned his father. Hunter appeared in good spirits as he arrived, but did not directly respond to any of the questions.

Source: mega

Hunter Biden made an appearance at Capitol Hill on January 10.

The 53-year-old was there after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed the resolution to hold him in contempt of Congress for not complying with the committee's subpoena.

"The form of the Resolution that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability would recommend to the House of Representatives citing Robert Hunter Biden for contempt of Congress pursuant to this Report as follows," the court document read.

Source: mega

The House Oversight Committee resolved to hold Hunter in contempt of Congress.

The first son's refusal reportedly stems from his desire for his testimony to take place in a public hearing rather than a private deposition. Hunter spoke out against the committee during a December 2023 press conference at the Capitol.

"For six years, MAGA Republicans, including members of the House committees who are in a closed-door session right now, have impugned my character, invaded my privacy, attacked my wife, my children, my family and my friends," he said at the time.

Source: mega

Hunter accused MAGA Republicans and certain members of the committee of mocking his past addiction struggles.

MORE ON:
hunter biden

"They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction," he shared. "They have belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service."

"I'm here today to acknowledge that I've made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded," he noted in another excerpt of his speech. "For that, I'm responsible for that. I'm accountable. And for that, I'm making amends."

Source: mega

Hunter alleged his father had no financial involvement in his business dealings.

"I am first and foremost a son, a father, a brother, and a husband from a loving and supportive family," he continued. "I'm proud of my legal career and business career. I'm proud of my time serving on a dozen different boards of directors, and I'm proud of my efforts to forge global business relationships."

Hunter further clarified that his father had no financial involvement in his business dealings over the years.

"My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist," he alleged.

