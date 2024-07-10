President Joe Biden's 'Closest Friends' Think He Should Have 'a Complete Neurological Exam,' Claims Biographer
Chris Whipple, the author of a 2023 biography about President Joe Biden, claimed one of the commander-in-chief's "closest friends" believes he should have "a complete neurological exam" and release the results to the public to calm the concern surrounding accusations of a cognitive decline.
Whipple, the author of The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, appeared on CNN NewsNight and told host Abby Phillip, "One of the president’s closest friends thinks that Joe Biden should go up to Walter Reed."
"Now, I don’t think that friend has said this out loud to Joe Biden because that’s a hard thing even for a close friend to tell him, but I don’t think he’s going there without a major push," Whipple added. "By all accounts, the people I spoke to, including his closest friends, his inner circle, they all said that Biden was fine cognitively."
The author blamed Biden's "zombie walk" on his arthritis and clarified, "I didn’t get any indication that he was cognitively impaired, and everybody insisted otherwise."
During his appearance on CNN, Whipple also claimed Biden refused to speak with him on the phone when he was writing his biography and would only provide written answers to questions.
The biographer described the Biden administration as the most “scripted White House in modern history.”
- 'We've Opted to Ignore Every Warning Sign': George Clooney Calls for President Joe Biden to Immediately Drop Out of the Race
- George Stephanopoulos Doesn't Believe President Joe Biden Can 'Serve 4 More Years' After Interviewing Him
- Jill Biden Scolds Reporters for Question About Democrats Who Want President Joe Biden to Drop Out of 2024 Election
Biden’s cognitive capabilities have been increasingly questioned since his disastrous performance in CNN’s first presidential debate last month.
As OK! previously reported, several Hollywood celebrities and major Democratic donors have come forward and called for the 81-year-old commander-in-chief to drop out of the race due to serious fears that he wouldn't win against Donald Trump.
Princess Bride director Rob Reiner recently tweeted, "It’s time to stop f------- around. If the Convicted Felon wins, we lose our Democracy. Joe Biden has effectively served the US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down."
Ocean's Eleven actor George Clooney, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, TV showrunner Damon Lindelof and Disney heir Abigail Disney have all joined the growing list of people who believe the Democratic party needs to select a new nominee by the convention.
On Tuesday, Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer revealed that several world leaders expressed concern over Biden’s ability to serve as president for another term after noticing increasing “deterioration” in meetings with him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“It’s not that they don’t like him. In fact, they’re deeply concerned. NATO allies, more than other countries around the world, are very concerned about what it would mean if Trump were to become president, given his stated policies on Russia-Ukraine, and on NATO, and on the European Union," he explained. "So, I mean, it’s not like they’re saying, ‘We don’t like Biden. We want him to go.’ They just don’t think he’s up to it. They increasingly think he’s going to lose.”