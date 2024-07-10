President Joe Biden's 'Closest Friends' Think He Should Have 'a Complete Neurological Exam,' Claims Biographer

Whipple, the author of The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, appeared on CNN NewsNight and told host Abby Phillip, "One of the president’s closest friends thinks that Joe Biden should go up to Walter Reed."

"Now, I don’t think that friend has said this out loud to Joe Biden because that’s a hard thing even for a close friend to tell him, but I don’t think he’s going there without a major push," Whipple added. "By all accounts, the people I spoke to, including his closest friends, his inner circle, they all said that Biden was fine cognitively."

The author blamed Biden's "zombie walk" on his arthritis and clarified, "I didn’t get any indication that he was cognitively impaired, and everybody insisted otherwise."