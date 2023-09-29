OK Magazine
Joe Scarborough Mocks House GOP's 'Humiliating' Attempts to Impeach President Joe Biden: 'They're Making Fools of Themselves'

joe scarborough joe biden pp
By:

Sep. 29 2023, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Joe Scarborough burst into laughter while discussing the House GOP's impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

On the Friday, September 29, installment of Morning Joe, the 60-year-old slammed James Comer after playing a montage of times the Kentucky representative implied they did not currently have proof that the president committed a crime.

joe biden mega
Kevin McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into President Biden earlier this month.

"It's really incredible, and we’ve been talking about for some time about how this has been the gang that couldn’t shoot straight," Scarborough said prior to the clip. "They’ve been promising one thing after another. Nothing has happened."

"The fact that you would actually get people on — that have actually been on Donald Trump’s side through most of his presidency, you know, constitutional scholars who say, you got nothing here," the political commentator noted. "You wonder the degree of incompetence that would have a chairman of any committee calling somebody who, again, is going to actually undermine your case."

joescarborugh
Joe Scarborough laughed off the House GOP's impeachment inquiry.

Following the montage, Scarborough was all smiles as he compared Comer to a character from a '60s sitcom.

"It’s better than Green Acres.," he joked. "It is! You don’t have Arnold the pig," he added, referring to a pet owned by the character Fred Ziffel.

Co-host Mika Brzezinksi chimed in that it would be "funny if it wasn't so sad," but Scarborough was undeterred, playfully quipping, "You know, Mika, it would be funny if …oh wait. It's funny."

joe biden
President Biden jokingly wished the House GOP 'lots of luck' after hearing about the investigation.

Joe Biden

"It’s ridiculous they’re making fools of themselves," he continued. "You don’t think the Biden White House is loving watching this. This is — this is just — and they keep doing it."

"There’s nothing there," he added, referring to evidence that Biden broke the law. "If there is something there, hold it till you got it and display it and prove it. They’ve got nothing. They know they’ve got nothing, so they keep humiliating themselves."

hunter biden tells uncle cant afford food gas texts
President Biden has been accused of being involved in foreign business dealings with son Hunter.

As OK! previously reported, Biden himself appeared to laugh off the ongoing impeachment inquiry. On Sunday, September 17, he grinned when reporters asked him how he felt about the investigation before replying, "Lots of luck."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launched the inquiry following talk that Biden had been involved in potentially illegal overseas business dealings with his son, Hunter.

"I believe the president would want to answer these questions and allegations, as well," McCarthy said at the time. "These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives."

