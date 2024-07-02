Joe Biden Official Claims President Is 'Not a Pleasant Person' and Only Listens to a Few Top Aides Amid Election Campaign: 'It Becomes a Perfect Storm'
President Joe Biden's top aides reportedly work around the clock to curate the information that the 81-year-old receives amid his 2024 election campaign.
According to a report — that included quotes from various White House employees, Democratic donors and senior officials — staff members actively avoid putting information into briefings that will upset him.
"It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or “Put that in, he likes that,'” the official added. "It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared s---less of him."
"He doesn’t take advice from anyone other than those few top aides, and it becomes a perfect storm because he just gets more and more isolated from their efforts to control it," the official continued.
The report also alleged that White House staffers were kept in the dark about Biden taking part in two presidential debates. Three different people who worked for the Biden administration told the outlet they had "no idea" this was happening.
"Everyone was told this was for the best. Now, it’s the worst possible outcome," one staff member revealed. "And we’re all trying to figure out why the people who know him best and make all the decisions didn’t seem to anticipate that this might happen."
President Biden's closest aides are said to be senior adviser Anita Dunn, her attorney husband Bob Bauer and former chief of staff Ron Klain.
"The number of people who have access to the president has gotten smaller and smaller and smaller," a Democratic strategist suggested. "They’ve been digging deeper into the bunker for months now...the more you get into the bunker, the less you listen to anyone."
This comes after Biden was widely criticized for his performance at the first 2024 presidential debate against political opponent Donald Trump. Viewers became concerned at Biden's weak, scratchy voice and fragile appearance. His words were also sometimes difficult to hear or understand.
At one point, Trump replied, "I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either."
The second debate is set to take place on September 10 and will be hosted by ABC News.
The sources spoke with Politico about Biden.