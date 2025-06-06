Joe Giudice Gives 'Props' to Savannah Chrisley for 'Pressing' Donald Trump to Pardon Parents After 'Harsh' Prison Sentences

Joe Giudice is applauding Savannah Chrisley for successfully getting her parents, Todd and Julie, out of prison.

In a new interview published Friday, June 6, the husband of Teresa Giudice reacted to the Chrisley's recently being pardoned by President Donald Trump while reflecting on his own time in prison for similar fraud charges to that of Todd and Julie.

Joe, an Italian native, is currently living in the Bahamas after being deported from the United States in 2019 upon completion of his 41-month prison sentence.