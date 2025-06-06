or
Joe Giudice Gives 'Props' to Savannah Chrisley for 'Pressing' Donald Trump to Pardon Parents After 'Harsh' Prison Sentences

Photos of Joe Giudice, Savannah Chrisley and Todd and Julie Chrisley.
Source: MEGA

Joe Giudice received similar fraud charges as Todd and Julie Chrisley.

By:

June 6 2025, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Joe Giudice is applauding Savannah Chrisley for successfully getting her parents, Todd and Julie, out of prison.

In a new interview published Friday, June 6, the husband of Teresa Giudice reacted to the Chrisley's recently being pardoned by President Donald Trump while reflecting on his own time in prison for similar fraud charges to that of Todd and Julie.

Joe, an Italian native, is currently living in the Bahamas after being deported from the United States in 2019 upon completion of his 41-month prison sentence.

Joe Giudice Reacts to Chrisley Pardons

joe giudice savannah chrisley donald trump pardon todd julie prison
Source: MEGA

Joe Giudice credited Savannah Chrisley for getting her parents out of jail.

"I give a lot of props to Savannah," Joe admitted of Todd and Julie's 27-year-old daughter. "I mean, she worked hard, and she did everything she had to do. I mean, it worked, right? I mean, she pardoned her parents, and you got to give her props for that. And look, I mean, they got a harsh sentence. I mean, they got a harsh sentence for exercising their rights."

"What Savannah did was the right thing," he claimed. "She kept pressing for Trump and for the pardon, and she got it. That was the only way to do it."

Joe noted he's "very happy for the Chrisleys" and "for anybody that gets out of prison," adding: "It’s not a place for anybody. I’m glad that Savannah worked hard and got her parents out. That’s a good thing. It’s a big victory for Savannah and her family."

Should the Chrisleys Have Taken a Plea Deal?

joe giudice savannah chrisley donald trump pardon todd julie prison
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie Chrisley were pardoned by Donald Trump last month.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star suggested the Chrisleys could have received lesser sentences if they would have pleaded guilty instead of going to trial, as he recalled his and ex-wife Teresa's own experience pleading guilty to financial fraud in 2014.

"They went to trial, and they got nailed (for) 10 years. I mean, that's a lot of time for what they did. I mean, that's crazy. ... So, I mean, you can't win. You know what I mean? You don't win. You never win," he declared.

Upon pleading guilty to fraud charges in 2014, Teresa served 15 months behind bars before being released in December 2015. Once the Bravo legend was let go, Joe began his 41-month prison term in March 2016.

Joe Giudice

Joe Giudice Reflects on Own Fraud Charges

joe giudice savannah chrisley donald trump pardon todd julie prison
Source: Fox News Digital

Joe Giudice is living in the Bahamas after being deported from the U.S. in 2019.

Joe mentioned, however, that pleas could also not turn out in one's favor.

"When we pled, I took full responsibility," he shared. "My ex was supposed to stay home with the kids, and I was supposed to go to jail. I didn't know I was going to get deported, but I was supposed to go to jail."

He explained: "They said, 'Listen, just take the plea. Go through your time. By the time you get it out, you'll be fine.' So we took the plea, went to sentencing and then everything just went wrong. The judge decided to not abide by the plea and go against the plea and decided to sentence my ex to a year in prison."

Joe Giudice Wouldn't Mind a Trump Pardon

joe giudice savannah chrisley donald trump pardon todd julie prison
Source: MEGA

Joe Giudice said he'd take a Trump pardon 'for the sake of' his daughters.

Looking back on the situation, Joe expressed how it "wasn't fair" what happened to him and Teresa.

"It's just a very complicated, crazy system," he added.

After watching the Chrisleys' experience unfold, Joe confessed he wouldn't mind a pardon himself, as it could allow him to one day return to the United States.

"If I could get a pardon, I'd take it for the sake of my kids," concluded the dad-of-four — who shares Gia, 24, Gabriella, 21, Milania, 19, and Audriana, 15, with Teresa.

