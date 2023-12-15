Sophie Turner Kisses Gal Pal Tabitha Doherty on the Lips After Peregrine Pearson Make Out Session and Joe Jonas Divorce
Sophie Turner is playing both sides of the field, it seems.
The Game of Thrones actress has kept quite busy since her estranged husband, Joe Jonas, filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5 — as she's been spotted making out with Peregrine "Perry" Pearson and was most recently caught locking lips with her female friend Tabitha Doherty.
On Thursday, December 14, the 27-year-old was seen enjoying an intimate girls' day with Doherty in London's Notting Hill neighborhood, where they grabbed coffee before finding a seat outside to smoke a cigarette.
The pair seemed to be having fun during the carefree outing, as they were photographed sharing laughs and eventually got up to go shopping along the street — making pit stops at luxury beauty and health store Baywood Chemists and Reformation, photos seen by OK! revealed.
Before parting ways, Doherty cuffed Turner's head in her hand and stood on her tippy toes while the Dark Phoenix star leaned down and planted a playful peck on her gal pal's lips.
After photos of Turner and Doherty's steamy smooch went viral on social media, fans couldn't help but express their shocked reactions.
"OH MY GOSH," one excited admirer exclaimed, re-sharing the snap of the pair's kiss, while another added, "Sophie Turner kissing girls on the street? Oh maybe it will be a good day."
"Did I just see a picture of Sophie Turner full on kissing a woman on the lips and being fed a drink by her or am I still sleeping?" a third fan asked in disbelief.
Some social media users made sure to point out Turner's history within the LGBTQ+ community, as some fans of the X-Men Apocolypse actress had no idea she previously hinted at not solely being attracted to men.
"Sophie Turner posted this to her Instagram Story in 2021 btw like she’s BEEN out as bisexual idk how she could be clearer," one person explained, attaching a post the mom-of-two shared more than two years ago wishing her followers a happy Pride Month alongside various gifs stating, "time isn't straight and neither am I," "bi pride," and "move I'm gay."
The upload came after she confessed to having romantic experiences with women in the past.
"Everyone experiments," she told Rolling Stone in 2019. "It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."
"I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28," she said at the time while discussing how she knew Jonas was the one prior to their marital demise.