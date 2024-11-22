Joe Rogan Jokingly Embraces 'Dragon Believer' Persona After He Was Mocked on 'The View'
Joe Rogan, known for his popular podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," labeled himself a "Dragon Believer" after he was openly mocked on The View by Joy Behar.
The incident took place on Thursday, November 21, during a segment on the show discussing the shift in news consumption habits among young Americans.
During the segment, Behar took a swipe at Rogan and said, "We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons."
The comment was followed by a light-hearted exchange with co-host Sara Haines.
Behar doubled down on her quip at the podcast host and told viewers, "He also thinks that dragon-like, I guess, dinosaur-y type of animals roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here."
Instead of commenting on the View host's criticisms, Rogan embraced the label in a light-hearted reference on his social media.
He updated his bio on X to "Dragon Believer" and shared a post that read, "That's my new official X description."
Rogan followed up his post by sharing a YouTube video titled: "Evidence Dragons Were Real," uploaded by the Archive of Creation, an online Christian group.
The video was also shared by former Biggest Loser coach Jillian Michaels, who wrote, "I actually just watched this. Pretty good."
Earlier this month, Rogan discussed the mythological creatures on his podcast, telling his listeners, "You know what I'm really fascinated with, is things that existed, like only in myth, but that every culture has, like dragons."
"I had this guy, Forrest Galante, he's a wildlife biologist and he thinks that there's a real possibility that dragons were an actual thing and they lived alongside humans," he continued.
In another episode, he told a guest, "It’s so possible that something that flew like a pterodactyl, like we think of pterodactyls as being like bat wings, maybe they had feathers, maybe that was a gigant [sic] predatory bird and maybe some of those things looked like dragons."
"Think of all these different cultures, ancient, medieval Europe, China, Japan, all of them had dragons, there’s so many dragons, it might have been a real thing, and I think most of them didn’t have dragons that could spit fire either, I think that was like Hollywood movie Godzilla type deal," he added.