Joe Rogan Jokingly Embraces 'Dragon Believer' Persona After He Was Mocked on 'The View'

During the segment, Behar took a swipe at Rogan and said, "We went from Walter Cronkite, basically, to this guy Joe Rogan who believes in dragons."

The comment was followed by a light-hearted exchange with co-host Sara Haines.

Behar doubled down on her quip at the podcast host and told viewers, "He also thinks that dragon-like, I guess, dinosaur-y type of animals roamed the Earth when people did. So this is a type of really, really bad information that’s going out there. But it’s possible Donald Trump did roam the Earth when dinosaurs were here."