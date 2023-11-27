Joey Fatone Spills How He 'Jumpstarted' His Incredible Body Transformation

Fatone reveals he decided on AirSculpt®, because it was a more basic method of contouring that allowed for minimal recovery time, pointing out there was "no pain" during the procedure and he was "up and at 'em" within 48 hours.

"It was crazy, and for me and didn't have that much didn't have bruising at all. Almost none," he gushes of the body contouring technique founded by Dr. Aaron Rollins. "It's crazy to see the the results."

"You know, even the chin. Now you can even see it, you know a lot more defined," he says while showing off his slimmed down face. "There's no really scarring or anything on any side ... So, I've been very pleased with it, just very, you know, excited about it."