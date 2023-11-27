Joey Fatone Spills How He 'Jumpstarted' His Incredible Body Transformation
Joey Fatone is excited about his new bod!
The *NSYNC singer exclusively tells OK! that he recently underwent a body contouring procedure to kick off his health journey and to help encourage him to keep up his exercise routine and healthy diet.
"I hate working out so there's a nice good jump start to really start my journey into getting back into like being healthy and working out and stuff like that again," he shares. "And I think it definitely does, because you've seen the results now. And I don't wanna screw that up."
"It's mental. It's in our brains," he continues. "When people start to say, 'Oh, my gosh, you're looking good,' like, okay, it makes you want to, you know, go more."
Fatone reveals he decided on AirSculpt®, because it was a more basic method of contouring that allowed for minimal recovery time, pointing out there was "no pain" during the procedure and he was "up and at 'em" within 48 hours.
"It was crazy, and for me and didn't have that much didn't have bruising at all. Almost none," he gushes of the body contouring technique founded by Dr. Aaron Rollins. "It's crazy to see the the results."
"You know, even the chin. Now you can even see it, you know a lot more defined," he says while showing off his slimmed down face. "There's no really scarring or anything on any side ... So, I've been very pleased with it, just very, you know, excited about it."
"There's certain fact that people work out, and they'll even have ripped abs. But then also, you'll see like a little pooch or something like that," he explains. "That's just the fat you just can't get rid of. I mean, we're genetically made that way in certain areas where certain areas gonna have certain fat."
"I've been skinny once in my life before...a few times, but there was always that little bit of a pooch," he adds. "So, it's interesting to see that that is kind of gone now. And now, I am now gonna take it to the next level and pretty much reduce the actual fat that's, you know, now, living still inside my body."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While this procedure is only meant to start off his health journey, Fatone couldn't be happier with the results so far. Aside from exercising, he's also been attempting to stick to eating mainly "lean" and "healthy" food choices.
"I can't express how it's only been literally a month that I haven't really done anything, and I'm again excited now to jump back in," he tells OK!.