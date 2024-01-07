Gypsy Rose Blanchard Is 'Looking Forward' to 'Getting to Know Her Dad' and Half-Siblings After Prison Release
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is looking to build relationships she was never allowed to have as a child now that she's been released from prison.
The former convict — who served eight years behind bars for plotting the murder of her abusive mother, Dee Dee, with her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn — never knew her father, Rod Blanchard, because her mother told her he was a drug addict.
Gypsy Rose has since learned Rod was Dee Dee's ex-husband and that he dutifully paid her child support throughout her life, despite them living in a different state.
"The one thing Gypsy is looking forward to the most is spending time with her family and getting to know her dad, stepmom, half brother, sister, and her entire extended family," Titania Gisclair, a friend of the Blanchard family, told a news outlet.
"She has never in her 32 years of life experienced the love of that many people, as her mom kept her away from all of them," Titania continued. "I think she will be overwhelmed with the amount of love and support she has."
Another important person she will be able to spend time with is her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, who she met and married while she was still behind bars.
"He’s loved and supported her through the last year-and-a-half," Titania explained. "And I hope and pray he remains by her side throughout this difficult but happy transition in her life."
As OK! previously reported, Gypsy Rose gushed Ryan has been her "emotional backbone" since their relationship started.
"We met when the pandemic was really, really strong and I had a lot of emotional ups and downs because of COVID," she noted. "Ryan has seen me through some really good times, some really hard times."
"I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient," Gypsy Rose added. "God knows, he's so patient with me, because I could be a lot to handle. I could be an emotional handful."
Aside from getting to know her husband and her family in person, Titania revealed Gypsy Rose is planning to "begin a journey of traveling and doing speaking engagements."
"I believe, if given the correct tools and proper treatment for childhood trauma, she could open up the door for many young people who may be in her situation and too scared to say anything," the friend explained. "Gypsy’s story is one of sadness and triumph all rolled into one."
