'Sadistic Ghoul': John Cusack Calls Nikki Haley 'Criminally Insane' for Signing Israeli Artillery Shells
John Cusack lashed out at former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley after photos leaked of her writing a message on Israeli artillery shells amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.
Haley, the former South Carolina governor who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, visited Israel, where she met with survivors of Hamas' attack.
During her visit, she was photographed signing her name and a controversial message for Hamas on an artillery shell shortly before it was loaded into an Israeli warcraft.
“Finish them!” the former presidential hopeful wrote. “America [loves] Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”
The 1408 actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize Haley following her controversial stunt in Israel amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.
“Anyone who signs a f------ bomb should be put in a mental institution,” Cusack star tweeted. “For the criminally insane.”
“What can you say about a human being who writes this?” the Hot Tub Time Machine actor added on Thursday, May 30, alongside a photo of Haley’s artillery shell message. “You could tell her to go to H--- but she’s already in it.”
“She needs a nice list of her true qualities,” Cusack tweeted, calling her a "sadistic ghoul."
“She who writes ‘finish them’ with a big [heart] like a psychotic teenage serial killer. A deathkkul ghoul,” he continued. “Groveling spineless heartless vicious brutal malicious barbarous brutal callous cruel despotic inhuman sadistic savage piece of s---.”
Haley attempted to defend herself by taking to X. She told her one million followers, "Israel did not start this war — Hamas did. Families in southern Israel woke on October 7, as 3,000 Hamas fighters brutalized Israelis. Thousands of Palestinian civilians followed joining in the destruction, looting, and violence."
She detailed a number of accounts from Israeli citizens who claimed that Hamas fighters set their homes on fire and shot at families who tried to flee the October 7 attack.
"When Hamas promises they will do it again, Israel should believe them. Israel must do whatever is necessary to protect her people from evil," she continued. "Americans must remember that when Iran and Hamas chant 'Death to Israel,' they also promise 'Death to America.' Israel is fighting America’s enemies."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
According to international reports, more than 36,000 Palestinians were estimated to have been killed so far in Israel’s war against Hamas.
An estimated 1,200 Israelis were killed on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian terrorist group launched an attack against southern Israel.