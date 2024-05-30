Haley, the former South Carolina governor who also served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump, visited Israel, where she met with survivors of Hamas' attack.

During her visit, she was photographed signing her name and a controversial message for Hamas on an artillery shell shortly before it was loaded into an Israeli warcraft.

“Finish them!” the former presidential hopeful wrote. “America [loves] Israel. Always, Nikki Haley.”