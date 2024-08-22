'What an Insult': John Legend Bashed for 'Tragic' Cover of Prince's Song 'Let's Go Crazy' at the DNC
He’s no Prince!
Following John Legend’s performance of the iconic musician’s song “Let’s Go Crazy” at the 2024 Democratic Nation Convention on Wednesday, August 21, fans of the late star bashed the “All of Me” singer for his lackluster cover.
After the song was played at the United Center in Chicago, many took to social media to complain about how Legend, 45, was the wrong choice to play the anthem.
“Why did they choose @johnlegend to perform a Prince song??? He can’t hit the notes and he has no vibe. What an insult to Prince’s legacy, honestly people, leave it alone already. HAVE SOME RESPECT,” one person dissed, while another added, “I don’t want to hear John Legend sing Prince songs.”
A third individual pointed out, “I’m sorry but John Legend doesn’t have the singing style or voice of Prince. They should've got someone else to cover this song,” as one more stated, “John Legend is NO Prince! He just destroyed ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ How in the h--- did Prince’s estate ever let this happen. Prince has to be rolling over in whatever AfterWorld he left us for. Tragic.”
Prince sadly passed away in 2016 due to an accidental fentanyl overdose, however, the celeb still has many dedicated fans keeping his spirit alive.
- Chrissy Teigen Jokes She's Leaving John Legend After He Forgot to Give His Family a Secret Signal During DNC Performance
- 25 Celebrities Who Have Endorsed Kamala Harris for President: From Mark Hamill to Tina Knowles and More
- Chrissy Teigen Reveals Son Miles Has Type 1 Diabetes After His Blood Tests Were 'Off': 'He Is Not Alone'
As OK! previously reported, before the Grammy winner made headlines for his uninspired cover of “Let’s Go Crazy,” his family was in the spotlight when Chrissy Teigen revealed their son Miles, 6, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
"A lot of you noticed something a little special about a photo I posted a few days ago — Luna, Miles and I celebrating Simone [Biles] and team USA. Miles had his arm up, and sooo many of you reached out to say the most beautiful and incredible words I have ever witnessed on this platform," she penned on Instagram on July 31, referencing a photo of the family cheering on the USA gymnastics team during the 2024 Olympics.
"You noticed his type-1 diabetes monitor and extended so much love and encouragement in every way possible. I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. I know things could be so much worse!! So many parents around the world are going through unfathomable things that I could never imagine. I tell myself this every time we get a red alert blasted to our phones. And we so are so blessed to have so much help and a wonderful, king, huge-hearted specialist," the mother-of-four — who married Legend in 2013 — revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The 38-year-old explained how the brood found out about Miles’ condition when he was "sick" in the hospital "with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water," but the doctor noticed something else.
"Doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different," she stated.
"After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1," the model said. "Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly. This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone."