'What an Insult': John Legend Bashed for 'Tragic' Cover of Prince's Song 'Let's Go Crazy' at the DNC

The 38-year-old explained how the brood found out about Miles’ condition when he was "sick" in the hospital "with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water," but the doctor noticed something else.

"Doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests. I’ve learned since then that this is how so many young children end up being diagnosed with type-1 — going to the hospital for something completely different," she stated.

"After more testing, we learned he is in the ‘honeymoon period’ of a lifetime of T1," the model said. "Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go! A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly. This post is to thank you so much for your kindness. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone."