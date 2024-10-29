or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sean Diddy Combs
OK LogoNEWS

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had Cameras Set Up 'in the Bedrooms' of His Home, Former Model Claims

Split photo of Precious Muir and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Homes is known for throwing wild parties at his Hamptons mansion.

By:

Oct. 29 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former Playboy Bunny Precious Muir claimed she saw security cameras set up in the bedrooms of Sean "Diddy" Combs' lavish mansion while attending one of the disgraced producer's house parties.

Article continues below advertisement
prescious muir mega
Source: MEGA

Precious Muir is a former model and Playboy Bunny.

Article continues below advertisement

"I know a property of this value, of Playboy mansion and of Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons, they’re extremely extravagant, they’re worth millions," she explained. "So you would expect security cameras in certain parts of the house because you wanna make sure your stuff is safe, your property is safe, nothing goes missing and everyone’s good."

"But in the bedrooms?" she continued. "Why are cameras in the bedrooms? I’ve no idea."

Combs' legal team told Page Six, "This is a false story," but did not further elaborate.

Article continues below advertisement
precious muir ig
Source: @presciousmuir/instagram

Precious Muir said she saw cameras set up in bedrooms at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Hamptons mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time this week that Diddy's lawyers have denied accusations against their client. As OK! previously reported, a new lawsuit claimed the producer had a 10-year-old boy drugged and forced him to perform a sexual act on him after a 2005 audition.

Combs was reportedly impressed with the boy's skills as an artist and asked him how badly he wanted to make it big in the music industry. According to court documents, the 10-year-old — only identified as John Doe — allegedly said he would "do anything" for it before one of Diddy's staff member's gave him a soda to drink that made him feel a "little funny."

MORE ON:
Sean Diddy Combs

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift take disgraced sean diddy combs prom date resurfaced clip
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested on September 16.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs allegedly told John Doe that "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes," and then exposed himself to the boy and made him perform oral s-- on him.

The music producer's attorneys responded to the latest allegations of sexual abuse by insisting they were all lies.

"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," the statement read. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs accused drug sexually assault boy
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is scheduled to go to trial in May 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs has been accused of rape, other forms of sexual assault, harassment, drugging victims, making death threats and more in multiple lawsuits filed by both men and women since his arrest.

He is currently behind bars as he awaits his May 2025 trial in which he will face charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

Muir spoke with The Mirror about the supposed cameras.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.