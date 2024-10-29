Sean 'Diddy' Combs Had Cameras Set Up 'in the Bedrooms' of His Home, Former Model Claims
Former Playboy Bunny Precious Muir claimed she saw security cameras set up in the bedrooms of Sean "Diddy" Combs' lavish mansion while attending one of the disgraced producer's house parties.
"I know a property of this value, of Playboy mansion and of Diddy’s mansion in the Hamptons, they’re extremely extravagant, they’re worth millions," she explained. "So you would expect security cameras in certain parts of the house because you wanna make sure your stuff is safe, your property is safe, nothing goes missing and everyone’s good."
"But in the bedrooms?" she continued. "Why are cameras in the bedrooms? I’ve no idea."
Combs' legal team told Page Six, "This is a false story," but did not further elaborate.
This isn't the first time this week that Diddy's lawyers have denied accusations against their client. As OK! previously reported, a new lawsuit claimed the producer had a 10-year-old boy drugged and forced him to perform a sexual act on him after a 2005 audition.
Combs was reportedly impressed with the boy's skills as an artist and asked him how badly he wanted to make it big in the music industry. According to court documents, the 10-year-old — only identified as John Doe — allegedly said he would "do anything" for it before one of Diddy's staff member's gave him a soda to drink that made him feel a "little funny."
- Justin Bieber's Parents Should Have 'Protected' Pop Star From Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Former Playboy Model Declares
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Underaged Accuser Releases Photo of Him and Rapper at 'Sinister' White Party Where Alleged Assault Took Place
- 'This Is Terrifying to Watch': 'Concerning' Video of Diddy and 15-Year-Old Justin Bieber Resurfaces After Rapper Is Accused of Trafficking
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Combs allegedly told John Doe that "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes," and then exposed himself to the boy and made him perform oral s-- on him.
The music producer's attorneys responded to the latest allegations of sexual abuse by insisting they were all lies.
"The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number," the statement read. "As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false."
Combs has been accused of rape, other forms of sexual assault, harassment, drugging victims, making death threats and more in multiple lawsuits filed by both men and women since his arrest.
He is currently behind bars as he awaits his May 2025 trial in which he will face charges of racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Muir spoke with The Mirror about the supposed cameras.