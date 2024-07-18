'What a Dream': Johnny Depp and Will Smith Fans Go Crazy Over A-Listers Hanging Out on Beautiful Beach Vacation
Dynamic duo!
On Wednesday, July 17, musician Ahmed Saad shared a series of photos in which he posed alongside Johnny Depp and Will Smith — who appeared to be vacationing together.
Fans couldn’t help but gush over the unlikely pair's outing.
“What a dream,” one user raved, while another added, “Beautiful... Sure time passed in great company 👏👏👏.”
A third referenced the Egyptian song maker and the two A-listers being together, writing, “What an awesome trio🔥 safe travels everyone🤗✨,” while a fourth individual said, “How can you be so lucky? Adore these men! 😍.”
While it was unclear where the stars spent their time together, or who else they were with, it was recently revealed that Depp has a new boo.
The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory leading man, 61, is reportedly dating Russian beautician and model Yulia Vlasova, 28, after first meeting her during the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in August 2021.
The couple reportedly hit it off three years ago and have since been spotted "here and there." Sources have now confirmed the relationship, however, they indicated it is "casual."
Most recently, on July 11, the pair was seen cozying up together while traveling out of London Heliport.
The blonde beauty is based in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, though she is frequently traveling to England, where Depp is based.
Before his romance with Vlasova, Depp married actress Amber Heard in 2015 before their relationship ended in 2016.
Following the split, the pair was embroiled in a highly publicized, bitter defamation trial in April 2022. Despite the messy case and slander-filled headlines, Vlasova appeared to stand by her man’s side, as she was seen at Depp and his late friend Jeff Beck’s July 2022 concert in Prague.
Vlasova further fueled dating rumors after an Instagram follower asked her who her favorite actor was, to which she replied, "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."
After word got out she and Depp had been seeing each other romantically, Vlasova shared a message about the relationship on social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Friends, I ask you to refrain from giving any interviews to journalists concerning me and my personal life. Your understanding and respect for my privacy will be appreciated," she penned.