What Is JoJo Siwa's Net Worth? See How the Former 'Dance Moms' Star Made Her Millions

"Compared to people with their parents, people with their creators, people with their financials, people with their bodies being around people they didn't want them to be around, I have been so lucky and I credit that to my mom," she explained of her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. "My mom has kept every psychopath out of my life."

"My mom actually said something today to me that was really sweet,” Siwa explained of how they've handled her finances. "When you are a kid, 15 percent of every penny you make goes into a Coogan account [to protect her earnings]. My parents thought when I turned 18, I was going to get my Coogan account money, take all of my money and have it all be mine."

"That’s always been a fear of theirs, always has been. Just because the opportunity of me leaving them high and dry was right there. People have done it before," the singer revealed.