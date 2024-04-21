What Is JoJo Siwa's Net Worth? See How the Former 'Dance Moms' Star Made Her Millions
JoJo Siwa has built herself quite the empire!
From being a student at Abby Lee Miller's dance studio on Dance Moms to making waves with the release of her latest single "Karma," the multi-talented entertainer, 20, has certainly raked in the cash over the years.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum is currently valued at $20 million for her numerous ventures over the years.
In 2014, Siwa shot to stardom when she was cast on Season 4 of the Lifetime series in 2014. She then went on to star in Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition series.
After gaining notoriety on television, the young performer began growing her YouTube audience to 12 million subscribers as of 2020.
Siwa became known for her signature bows she would wear with her infamous ponytail, resulting in her selling her own line of the hair accessories, which she's reportedly sold 40 million of.
Siwa later went on to ink a deal with Nickelodeon and star in shows such as Ultimate Halloween Costume Party, Not-So-Valentine Special, and Ultimate Halloween Haunted House.
Despite how much she's worked, Siwa maintained she's had an overall great experience in her career. "I'm lucky that my bad has not been bad. My bad has been a little bit of bullying on the internet," she explained during a recent interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
- JoJo Siwa 'Liked' Abby Lee Miller Being Tough on Her During 'Dance Moms' Filming: 'I Wanted to Be Good'
- JoJo Siwa Admits to 'Really F----- Up' Situation With Former Partner: 'I Had to Have My Security Team Handle It'
- JoJo Siwa Slammed for Spending $50,000 on Cosmetic Procedure: 'Why Does a 20-Year-Old Have Fake Teeth?'
"Compared to people with their parents, people with their creators, people with their financials, people with their bodies being around people they didn't want them to be around, I have been so lucky and I credit that to my mom," she explained of her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. "My mom has kept every psychopath out of my life."
"My mom actually said something today to me that was really sweet,” Siwa explained of how they've handled her finances. "When you are a kid, 15 percent of every penny you make goes into a Coogan account [to protect her earnings]. My parents thought when I turned 18, I was going to get my Coogan account money, take all of my money and have it all be mine."
"That’s always been a fear of theirs, always has been. Just because the opportunity of me leaving them high and dry was right there. People have done it before," the singer revealed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Siwa noted how she could never let her loved ones down by leaving them without anything from their shared hard work. "Child stars have done it before, but I would never do that to my family," she said.