EXCLUSIVE Jon Bon Jovi, 64, Sparks Fears He's Working Himself Into an 'Early Grave' After Axing Gig Over Pain Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi sparked fears after axing his Madison Square Garden gig short due to pain, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Aug. 1 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi ended the concert after around 90 minutes.

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The residency marks his full-scale comeback after undergoing vocal cord surgery in 2022 – a procedure which left him uncertain whether he would ever perform live again. Fans watched as the singer apologized from the stage before promising to make things right. A spokesperson later confirmed he had been battling a sinus infection which forced the performance to end early. His band is next scheduled to perform at Madison Square Garden on Sunday before resuming touring in Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 28.

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

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A source close to the band told us: "Jon has poured everything into this residency because getting back on stage meant so much after everything he went through with his voice. He has worked incredibly hard to prove to himself and the fans that he could perform again, but people around him naturally worry whenever they see him struggling because they know how much he pushes himself." Another insider said: "There is real concern that Jon always wants to give audiences one hundred percent, even when he is not feeling his best. Nobody wants to see him risking his health, and everyone hopes he takes the time he needs to recover properly rather than trying to power through every setback. If he doesn't, the fear is he could be working himself into an early grave."

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi worked hard for the residency, a source said.

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According to a concertgoer, Bon Jovi addressed the audience before leaving the stage at his axed gig. He said: "I'm sorry. I'm hurt and you're not getting the best of me." Bon Jovi later reassured fans that he hoped to make amends. He said: "Don't throw away your ticket stubs, I'm gonna figure something out, OK? Just hold onto it, we'll figure out how to reschedule. But I'm gonna have to cool it for the night. I feel great. I'll see you again soon, goodnight." Despite the disappointment of the shortened show, the audience responded with loud cheers as Bon Jovi embraced his fellow band members before leaving the stage with a thumbs up.

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi vowed to make amends after cutting his concert short.