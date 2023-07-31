Jon Gosselin Canoodles With Mystery Woman on Romantic Getaway at 5-Star Resort
Jon Gosselin left the family drama behind and took off for a romantic vacation to Florida where he was spotted cozying up to a beautiful mystery women at a lavish resort.
The pair was seen kissing and taking selfies while bringing their bags into the Ette Hotel in Orlando.
Jon cut a casual look in a black t-shirt, pink shorts and a pair of matching sneakers, while his brunette partner looked gorgeous in a light blue, long-sleeve top, black shorts and strappy sandals in photos obtained by a news outlet.
"They were so affectionate and whispering in each other's ears," a source spilled. "It was really cute to see them both so happy."
The couple was later seen inside the 5-star resort drinking mocktails and spending time near the pool area.
"He was so attentive to her and they were laughing and having fun," the source added. "All the turmoil and drama of the past few weeks — and Kate’s accusations surrounding Collin didn’t seem to be affecting him — he just looked happy and relaxed."
"They were clearly having a romantic break away from it all," the source clarified, noting that there were "no children" with them on the trip.
This comes following weeks of Gosselin family drama after Jon opened up about estranged ex-wife Kate's decision to institutionalize their son, Collin, due to alleged behavioral issues he had when he was 12 years old.
According to Jon, he was not told what happened to Collin or where he was for quite some time. When he eventually found out he'd been sent to a mental health facility, Jon became involved in a grueling legal battle — that he claimed cost roughly $1 million — in order to have Collin released into his custody.
However, Kate defended her actions, insisting that she sent him away "for the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being" after he'd allegedly tried to attack them with a weapon.
"Kate posting cruel false accusations regarding Collin seems to be just another way for her to justify her inexcusable horrific past behavior toward him," Jon's spokesperson shot back in a follow-up statement. "True love for a child wouldn't include a mother attacking their son to the public."
