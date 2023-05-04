Jon Gosselin Reveals He's Focused On 'Rebuilding' Relationships with His Kids After End of 14-Year Custody Battle

Jon Gosselin admitted he has his sights set on a better future following the end of his 14-year court battle with ex-wife, Kate — and that means patching up any damaged relationships with his kids.

The TLC stars tied the knot in 1999 and called it quits ten years later in 2009. They share eight children — 22-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, as well as 18-year-old sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.