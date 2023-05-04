Jon Gosselin Reveals He's Focused On 'Rebuilding' Relationships with His Kids After End of 14-Year Custody Battle
Jon Gosselin admitted he has his sights set on a better future following the end of his 14-year court battle with ex-wife, Kate — and that means patching up any damaged relationships with his kids.
The TLC stars tied the knot in 1999 and called it quits ten years later in 2009. They share eight children — 22-year-old twins Maddy and Cara, as well as 18-year-old sextuplets, Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin.
"I am relieved that court is over and I can focus on rebuilding my relationships with my children who now live in North Carolina and New York," the 46-year-old told an outlet in a recent interview.
"It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children," he added. "I truly hope for the best."
This comes weeks after Jon announced that his days of being in and out of court were over after receiving his final child support payment from from his estranged ex.
"It's been 14 years of court and now it is finally over," he gushed at the time, further clarifying that he forgave the remaining arrears Kate owed him because he just wanted to "be done with it."
"I felt like I've been under a microscope my whole life," he said in an interview published earlier this year. "I was always afraid to make a move — in business or any kind of life decision."
"It's intrusive in the fact that you can't do what you want," he continued. "It would be like I can't do this thing without having to renegotiate child support or I can't do that thing because Kate's going to bring it in court and try and make me look bad. There were constant accusations flying around."
"Right now, I'm dating someone and working and DJing," he explained. "But I'm starting to write down my goals and dreams because during all the Kate stuff I couldn't really plan anything."
