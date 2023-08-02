Jon Gosselin Reveals Details About His Bond With Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo's 13-Year-Old Daughter: 'I Feel Like She's My Ninth Child'

"We are all pretty much living together," he said of their joined broods. "Collin was living on his own but then he came to live with us for a few days before he went to go to the Marines. Hannah floats in and out, she stays here a few times a week when she’s not with her boyfriend. And Giulianna, Steph’s daughter lives with us."

And while things are going well at the moment, Jon admitted there was a "bit of an adjustment period" for them at the start.

"Most of our arguments were about our kids not doing enough around the house. I don’t want to lie I want to keep it real — life isn’t always perfect," he explained before quipping, "I feel I’m always saying, 'Put your dish in the dishwasher' and no one listens!"