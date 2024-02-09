President Joe Biden Confuses Presidents of Mexico and Egypt in Jaw-Dropping Blunder After Defending His 'Fine' Memory: Watch
President Joe Biden sparked concern yet again when he confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt — shortly after defending his memory stemming from Special Counsel Robert Hur's scathing report on the president's handling of classified documents.
"As you know, initially, the president of Mexico Sisi [sic] did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in [to Gaza]. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate," the 81-year-old said, referring to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico."
Of course, people were concerned about the president's mental capabilities after messing up in another speech.
One person wrote, "He got the president of Mexico to open the gate for refugees from Gaza? Dear God. Whoever thought this was a good idea should be fired," while another said, "Yeesh. ‘President of Mexico’ Sisi. Bad for Biden in an appearance meant to dispel concerns about his age. What a year this day has been."
A third person added, "If this speech was meant to assuage voters’ concerns about his age and mental state, it failed miserably. It was hard to watch," while a fourth person stated: "This is the danger of a live press conference denying problems with mental acuity. Pres. Biden just referred to the Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the president of Mexico."
Just hours earlier, Hur called Biden an "elderly man with a poor memory," adding that he couldn't remember when his son died "even within several years."
In response, Biden was furious, stating: “How in the h---l dare he raise that! I don’t need anyone to remind me when he passed away.”
"My memory is fine," Biden said on Thursday, February 8. "Take a look at what I've done since I've become president."
- Joe Biden Claims German Leader Who Died in 2017 Attended 2021 Meeting in President's Latest Blunder
- President Joe Biden Struggles to Remember 'Hamas' During Press Conference as Voters Worry About His Mental Fitness
- Joe Biden's Latest Fumble: President Confuses French President Emmanuel Macron With Dead Ex-Leader François Mitterrand
This past week has been tough for Biden, as he's made several mistakes.
As OK! previously reported, he not only struggled to remember Hamas while speaking to a crowd, but he claimed he spoke with Helmut Kohl — four years after the former German chancellor died.
"[When] I first got elected president, I went to a G7 meeting with seven heads of state in Europe and I sat down and said, 'America’s back.' And president of France looked at me and said, ‘For how long?' And I never thought of it this way. And then Helmut Kohl of Germany looked at me and said, 'What would you say Mr. President if you picked up the London Times tomorrow morning and learned there’s 1,000 broken down the doors of the British parliament, killed some [inaudible] on the way in to deny the next prime minister to take office. And you think, what would we think?'" Biden, 81, said at several fundraisers in New York on Wednesday, February 7.
Biden meant to say Chancellor Angela Merkel instead of Kohl.
He also confused French President Emmanuel Macron with the former French leader François Mitterrand, who died in 1996, while talking to a crowd in Las Vegas on February 4.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Though people are worried ahead of the 2024 election, Biden's VP, Kamala Harris, defended his cognitive abilities.
“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.