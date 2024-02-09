President Joe Biden Confuses Presidents of Mexico and Egypt in Jaw-Dropping Blunder After Defending His 'Fine' Memory: Watch

Though people are worried ahead of the 2024 election, Biden's VP, Kamala Harris, defended his cognitive abilities.

“I want to get to the heart of what I think you're raising, which you have said is his age. So let's talk about that. I spend a lot of time with Joe Biden, be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room. And I can tell you, this is someone who is tireless in terms of working on behalf of the American people…And it is because of all of that that we have been able to pass transformational work, bipartisan work. When we've been able to do it, a large part of it is because Joe Biden – I've watched him – sits in that Oval Office with the leaders on the two sides and helps people figure out that compromise is actually a good thing and solutions are a good thing. I've been in the Oval Office when heads of state from around the world, in particular our allies, call up Joe Biden and ask for his advice, and he gives it," the politician said.