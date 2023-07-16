JonBenet Ramsey's Killer 'Likely Hiding Behind a Suburban Lifestyle — Just Like the Accused Gilgo Killer Did,' Says Brother
JonBenet Ramsey's brother may have hope of finding her killer after Rex Heuermann was arrested for the Gilgo Beach murders.
On Saturday, July 15, the half-sibling to the young beauty queen tweeted regarding the recent arrest of Heuermann and drew a comparison between the alleged murderer and the person who killed his sister.
"No criminal record but you can't hide this level of darkness. It will manifest itself in other areas of your life," John Andrew Ramsey tweeted in response to a story that claimed neighbors of the Manhattan architect found him "creepy." "Try as you might you can't blend. JonBenet's killer will likely have a similar bio. #psychopath."
John Andrew, who was 23 years old when JonBenet was found strangled with a head injury in the basement of the family's home, also claimed the new task force, who was able to point the finger at Heuermann for the deaths of multiple women, could help find the culprit in JonBenet's case.
"LE has come along way since 1996. Turf wars are becoming a thing of the past with partnerships becoming standard operating procedure. This new approach just might net JonBenet's killer," John Andrew said.
Heuermann was arrested on Thursday, July 13, and charged with the killing of Long Island prostitutes Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and is the prime suspect for the killing of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes.
Despite having a normal family life and a successful Manhattan architecture firm, Massapequa Park locals reportedly were wary of the 59-year-old before his recent arrest.
The "Gilgo Four" were found in 2010 on the Ocean Parkway wrapped in burlap, which scared residents into believing the area had a serial killer.
Over the last 13 years, Heuermann avoided arrest. However, police have been looking into him since March 2022.
In 2022, the Boulder police began looking into 6-year-old JonBenet's case again and have been looking into thousands of leads on the famous 1996 murder.
The new squad will be looking into more than 21,000 tips, letters, emails and interviews the police recently claimed.
The New York Post reported on details of JonBenet's case.