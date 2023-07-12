Inside Josh Duggar's Texas Prison: 'Inmates Are Passing Out' From Intense Heat Wave and No Air Conditioning
Josh Duggar's Texas prison, Federal Correctional Institution Seagoville, has been struck by more maintenance issues in the middle of a record-breaking heatwave.
A family member of one of the inmates spilled "most of the buildings" at the facility do not have working air conditioning despite temperatures that are expected to reach a high of 108 degrees next week.
"Other loved ones are sharing how inmates are passing out," the insider claimed. "The electricity keeps going in and out because the generator is overloaded. When it's working, it's relatively cool though."
An FCI Seagoville spokesperson clarified the rumors, admitting in a statement that "some housing units" are without A/C, while alleging that it is working in other buildings.
"In the units without A/C, there are rooms within those units where inmates can sit in A/C, as we have TV and computer rooms that give them a chance to cool down," the spokesperson explained. "Additionally in those housing units we have fans to circulate the air. All housing has ice available to inmates."
"While FCI Seagoville did have an issue with power outages back a few months. We have not had any power-related issues affecting A/C lately," they added. "FCI Seagoville was built in the late 1930s and has had additions of new housing units and program buildings since. All those newer areas have A/C."
This is far from the first time that inmates and family members have complained about ongoing issues at the facility that are allegedly severely effecting the prisoners' basic quality of life.
"They go without electricity or heating for days, even when a big cold front came through Texas," the insider dished. "They didn't have any hot water for days at a time. They've been through six generators in the past six weeks because they keep burning them out instead of just fixing the electricity."
As OK! previously reported, the prison also allegedly occasionally serves the inmates expired food that is infested with insects.
"They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn't eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs," a source said earlier this year, noting the facility "runs out of food kind of often" leaving the prisoners with few options.
"It's only ever been like a one or two-day thing at a time," the source continued. "But the portions are also small enough to where if you can't afford to buy food on commissary, you're going hungry."
The family member spoke with The Sun about FCI Seagoville's A/C issues.