Josh Hall 'Didn't Even See' Ex Christina Haack While Dining at Same Restaurant, Would Have 'Sent Over a Drink'
It seems Christina Haack didn't catch her estranged husband Josh Hall's attention while dining at the very same restaurant last week.
Hall claimed to have no idea Haack was having dinner with her daughter, Taylor, 14, and her teenager's stepmom, Heather Rae El Moussa, at the same establishment and time — insisting he only learned of the coincidence once it was reported online.
"Just got sent this," Hall wrote via his Instagram Story beneath a screenshot of an article detailing Haack's own social media upload about the situation.
"Funny, I didn’t even see her. I would have totally sent a drink over. 🥂 Great spot!" he added of the eatery Ocean 48 in Newport Beach, Calif. — where he enjoyed "surf and turf" with a group of friends.
Haack was the one to initially post about Hall ironically being at the same restaurant as her, writing via her Instagram Story: "When you’re having a relaxing GNO with @heatherraeelmoussa and Tay and 🐍 shows up at your spot."
The HGTV star and Hall's lack of interaction at the SoCal fine dining establishment comes amid the former flames' messy divorce.
Haack and her estranged husband both filed separate petitions to divorce in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage.
The pair cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, with Hall requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support and later denying doing so.
In an episode of The Flip Off, Haack claimed he wanted a whopping $3.5 million from her.
Back in January, the real estate investor declared she didn't "give a f---" about Hall's life after his spokesperson slammed her comments about their failed marriage during an appearance on Radio Andy’s "Jeff Lewis Live" podcast.
"I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low.. even for you. Trust me idgaf [I don't give a f---] about Josh's life. I do, however, care about his bts [behind the scenes] tactics. Narcissism at its finest," she wrote alongside a screenshot of a statement to Life & Style from Hall's rep.
The message had read: "It’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, 'Why you so obsessed with me?' We wish Christina the best."
While Hall and Haack's divorce hasn't been finalized, they have both moved on with someone new.
The Tennessee-based realtor has been dating his girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, for a few months, while Haack recently went public her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.