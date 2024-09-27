or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

The View's Joy Behar Slams Fox's Ainsley Earhardt for Failing to Ask Melania Trump About Donald's Alleged Affairs: 'Barbara Walters Would've Done It'

Composite photo of Joy Behar and Melania Trump.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar thought Ainsley Earhardt was not hard enough on Melania Trump during their sit-down.

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 3:23 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Joy Behar wished Ainsley Earhardt went harder on Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, during their Thursday, September 26, sit-down on Fox News.

On that day’s installment of The View, the 81-year-old host bashed the journalist while mentioning the late Barbara Walters, who would have turned 95 on Wednesday, September 25.

Article continues below advertisement
joy behar ainsley earhardt melania trump donald affair barbara walters
Source: Fox News

Reporter Ainsley Earhardt sat down with Melania Trump on Thursday, September 26.

"I just want to say something about Barbara. Yesterday was Barbara Walters' birthday, I believe, and when I was watching this, I thought, if Barbara were here today, she would've said to her, 'Melania, your husband had s-- with a p--- star while you were home with a baby. How do you feel about that?' That's what Barbara would've done," the talk show star explained. "This woman? Nothing."

Joy’s comment referenced Melania’s silence about Donald’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels after he was charged on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to the adult movie star back in May.

Article continues below advertisement

While Melania did not address Trump’s alleged infidelity, she did speak with Ainsley about how he has survived two assassination attempts during the interview.

“I ran to the TV and I rewind[ed] it and I watched it,” the 54-year-old said about her husband nearly dying after being shot at at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Article continues below advertisement
joy behar ainsley earhardt melania trump donald affair barbara walters
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar has been on 'The View' since Barbara Walters started the show in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I saw it … nobody really knew yet [what had happened],” she explained. “When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”

The mother-of-one, who shares son Barron Trump with Donald, noted how she was in New York City on September 15 when the Republican candidate was targeted again while golfing in Palm Beach, Fla.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“I saw it on the television,” the former model shared. “And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great.”

“The guys that [the former president’s golf group] were between, they were fantastic,” Melania continued.

Article continues below advertisement
joy behar ainsley earhardt melania trump donald affair barbara walters
Source: MEGA

During the Fox News interview, Melania Trump was not asked about Donald Trump's affairs.

Article continues below advertisement

Melania added how lucky Donald has been to survive both attempts on his life.

“If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us,” she stated.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
joy behar ainsley earhardt melania trump donald affair barbara walters
Source: MEGA

The late Barbara Walter was known for her scathing interviews.

In addition to addressing the terrifying moments where she almost lost her hubby, Melania discussed why she decided to only have one child with Donald.

“I was always perfectly fine with one,” the former first lady expressed. “And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s — it’s just perfect.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.