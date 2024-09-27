The View's Joy Behar Slams Fox's Ainsley Earhardt for Failing to Ask Melania Trump About Donald's Alleged Affairs: 'Barbara Walters Would've Done It'
Joy Behar wished Ainsley Earhardt went harder on Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, during their Thursday, September 26, sit-down on Fox News.
On that day’s installment of The View, the 81-year-old host bashed the journalist while mentioning the late Barbara Walters, who would have turned 95 on Wednesday, September 25.
"I just want to say something about Barbara. Yesterday was Barbara Walters' birthday, I believe, and when I was watching this, I thought, if Barbara were here today, she would've said to her, 'Melania, your husband had s-- with a p--- star while you were home with a baby. How do you feel about that?' That's what Barbara would've done," the talk show star explained. "This woman? Nothing."
Joy’s comment referenced Melania’s silence about Donald’s alleged affair with Stormy Daniels after he was charged on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to the adult movie star back in May.
While Melania did not address Trump’s alleged infidelity, she did speak with Ainsley about how he has survived two assassination attempts during the interview.
“I ran to the TV and I rewind[ed] it and I watched it,” the 54-year-old said about her husband nearly dying after being shot at at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
“When I saw it … nobody really knew yet [what had happened],” she explained. “When you see him on the floor and you don’t know, you don’t know what really happened.”
The mother-of-one, who shares son Barron Trump with Donald, noted how she was in New York City on September 15 when the Republican candidate was targeted again while golfing in Palm Beach, Fla.
“I saw it on the television,” the former model shared. “And as soon as I saw it on television I called again, and he was OK, because Secret Service were great.”
“The guys that [the former president’s golf group] were between, they were fantastic,” Melania continued.
Melania added how lucky Donald has been to survive both attempts on his life.
“If you really think about it, July 13th was a miracle. Like, that much and he could, you know, he could not be with us,” she stated.
In addition to addressing the terrifying moments where she almost lost her hubby, Melania discussed why she decided to only have one child with Donald.
“I was always perfectly fine with one,” the former first lady expressed. “And Donald was encouraging to have more and I said, like, I’m completely fine with one because it’s [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I’m in charge of everything, so that’s why it’s — it’s just perfect.”