Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Melania Trump for 'Hawking' $600 'Vote Freedom' Necklace Despite Rarely Being Seen on Campaign Trail With Husband Donald Trump
It's safe to say Jimmy Kimmel isn't a fan of one of Melania Trump's latest business venture.
On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night talk show host mocked the former first lady for "hawking a $600 'Vote Freedom' necklace" on her personal website.
Kimmel added the necklace had "Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself."
According to her website, the Vote Freedom "is a limited edition, gold vermeil necklace celebrating Lady Liberty with the option of a digital collectible."
Later in his monologue, he also pointed out, "We haven’t seen [Melania] with Trump for weeks now," as she prepares for the release of her upcoming memoir, Melania.
"[The book] includes this harrowing tale from the night of their 16th anniversary, when Donald was suddenly in the mood for love," Kimmel quipped.
The television personality also recalled Trump's recent claims that all women will be "happy, healthy, confident and free" if he's elected into office in the 2024 election.
"Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago," the ex-prez wrote via Truth Social. "I will fix all of that, and fast."
"I will protect women at a level never seen before," Trump continued. "They will finally be healthy, hopeful, safe and secure. Their lives will be happy, beautiful and great again."
Pretending to finish the former president's thought, Kimmel joked, "And if you don’t believe it, ask my wife Melania, who every night prays I drive my golf cart into a lagoon."
While both Trump family critics and MAGA supporters will be able to read Melania's memoir next month, one person who hasn't read it is her own husband. As OK! previously reported, the 78-year-old admitted he's been "so busy" and hasn't had the time.
"Go out and get her book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about— I don’t know," he said at a September 18 campaign rally. "Go out and buy it. It’s great. And if she says bad things about me, I’ll call you all up and I’ll say, ‘Don’t buy it. Get rid of it.'"