Jude Law Admits Being 'Objectified' Over His Looks Was 'Frustrating' Since He Was 'Desperate' to 'Have an Acting Career'

It was during those years that the British star faced the unthinkable, as his phone was hacked by News of the World.

"It was a true frenzy," Law recalled of being followed 24/7. "Once the route was figured out, it was clear why it was a frenzy: Eighty, ninety percent of the stories were being accessed illegally, and they actually generated stories for their publications. So the money was just washing around, which meant photographers were vying for something that led to another story."

"And the illegal information they were getting out of hacking and monitoring people that way was feeding the newspaper," he continued.