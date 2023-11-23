Dr. Nicole Martin Admits She and Fiancé Anthony Lopez 'Can Get Married Next Year' as She Focuses on Her Pregnancy
Dr. Nicole Martin, who is engaged to Anthony Lopez, does it all, as she juggles starring in Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami, being an anesthesiologist and spending time with her growing brood.
Currently, Martin and Lopez are expecting their second child, and the duo celebrated their engagement during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Although Nicole was able to commemorate her proposal on the show, audiences are curious when they might see the blonde beauty walk down the aisle.
"I always tell people, 'I've got 24 hours in a day,' and I have to pick and choose what I'm going to do with my time," Martin exclusively tells OK! while talking about teaming up Clorox to help anyone take on cold and flu season. "For us, we really wanted to grow our family, but we felt a lot of pressure to do that sooner rather than later."
"I'm going to be 40 next year, and as the doctors like to tell me, 'I'm very old and it's a geriatric pregnancy,'" she adds. "I felt like, 'OK, I need to try and have this baby if I want to have another.' We really put a lot of energy into that and remodeling our house so we can be comfortable when the baby comes. I feel like we can get married next year, and the baby can be in the wedding, you know, maybe a flower girl or ring boy."
As Martin continues to prioritize motherhood, she isn't stressed about finalizing an exact day on her calendar to say "I do."
"There's no time limit, and there's no expiration date on getting married," she admits. "I felt like if something had to be put on the back burner, that was probably the best bet. "
- 'RHOM' Star Nicole Martin Gets Candid About The Importance of Latinx Representation
- 'RHOM' Star Marysol Patton Talks Drinking On The Job & Where She Stands With Dr. Nicole Martin
- 'RHOM' Stars Guerdy Abraira & Dr. Nicole Martin Felt 'Dismissed' By Larsa Pippen After Tensions Were Left 'Unresolved' At Reunion
Aside from life at home with Lopez, fans of the program watched Martin advocate for her close friend and castmate Guerdy Abraira after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, Abraira announced at BravoCon she is currently in remission.
"It's never easy, even though as a physician you break the news to patients all the time, and you see patients struggling," the University of Miami alum confesses. "It doesn't get any easier when it hits close to home."
"It's hard seeing your friend struggling, being emotional or having anxiety about things," she notes about the sad situation. "I think of it also as a mom. Once you become a mom, you're selfless. It's not even about you, it's about how is this going to impact my children and how is it going to impact my family? I know that Guerdy struggled with that a lot. It breaks your heart, and you just want to be there in any way possible, whether it be for medical information, a referral to a doctor, or just a shoulder to cry on."
The Real Housewives brand represents a variety of ethnicities, countries and backgrounds, but celebrating those differences has been a part of Real Housewives of Miami since the show aired in 2011.
"We really are a melting pot of personalities and cultures. In one episode, you'll hear Creole, English, Spanish, and the Cuban slang that Alexia [Nepola] and Maysol [Patton] like to throw in. I think you'll hear it all," the lecturer shares. "I think sometimes our cultural differences impact the way we feel or view certain things, which can lead to misunderstandings, which then leads to arguments, which then leads to big messes."
"It's a very unique franchise in the sense that you get so much diversity and different perspectives and personalities," she adds.
After three years of being on The Real Housewives of Miami, Martin is accustomed to dealing with the chaos that can occur in scenes. From drink-throwing to "spilling tea" on a boat, Martin has a hygienic solution to help mitigate the drama: using Clorox.
"As a reality TV personality, things get messy sometimes," she reveals. "Clorox is the easiest and most convenient way to tackle the messes and the germs."
"As a mom and a physician, you are all too familiar with germs," she jokes. "With toddlers, if there is a germ, they will find it. I use Clorox Wipes on the high-traffic areas, including countertops, doorknobs, handles of the grocery cart and all those other areas that get touched by lots of people throughout the day. It helps to clean them up and to disinfect them."