Dr. Nicole Martin Admits She and Fiancé Anthony Lopez 'Can Get Married Next Year' as She Focuses on Her Pregnancy

Currently, Martin and Lopez are expecting their second child, and the duo celebrated their engagement during Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. Although Nicole was able to commemorate her proposal on the show, audiences are curious when they might see the blonde beauty walk down the aisle.

"I always tell people, 'I've got 24 hours in a day,' and I have to pick and choose what I'm going to do with my time," Martin exclusively tells OK! while talking about teaming up Clorox to help anyone take on cold and flu season. "For us, we really wanted to grow our family, but we felt a lot of pressure to do that sooner rather than later."

"I'm going to be 40 next year, and as the doctors like to tell me, 'I'm very old and it's a geriatric pregnancy,'" she adds. "I felt like, 'OK, I need to try and have this baby if I want to have another.' We really put a lot of energy into that and remodeling our house so we can be comfortable when the baby comes. I feel like we can get married next year, and the baby can be in the wedding, you know, maybe a flower girl or ring boy."