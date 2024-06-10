Julia Louis-Dreyfus Warns Jerry Seinfeld's Views on 'Political Correctness' in Comedy Could Be a 'Red Flag'
Julia Louis-Dreyfus doesn't see eye-to-eye with her former costar when it comes to "political correctness" in comedy.
After Jerry Seinfeld lamented that the "extreme left and PC crap" caused people to be too worried about "offending" others, Louis-Dreyfus pointed out that movies and humor are seen through a "different lens" today than in years prior.
"If you look back on comedy and drama both, let’s say 30 years ago, through the lens of today, you might find bits and pieces that don’t age well," she explained in an interview published on Monday, June 10. "And I think to have an antenna about sensitivities is not a bad thing."
She noted that all comedy doesn't "go out the window" because many choose to be cognizant of people's feelings, but she understands why some "might push back" on the concept.
"But to me, that’s a red flag because it sometimes means something else," she added. "I believe being aware of certain sensitivities is not a bad thing. I don’t know how else to say it."
Louis-Dreyfus later clarified her feelings on the subject, revealing that she believes "political correctness, insofar as it equates to tolerance, is obviously fantastic. And of course I reserve the right to boo anyone who says anything that offends me, while also respecting their right to free speech, right?"
She said that both comedy and drama are seen very differently today and even "classically wonderful, indisputably great films from the past are riddled with attitudes that today would not be acceptable."
"So I think it’s just good to be vigilant," she shared.
Louis-Dreyfus also pointed out that the "bigger problem" and threat to art is the "consolidation of money and power" that causes the "siloing of studios and outlets."
This comes after Seinfeld also controversially claimed that he missed the days of "dominant masculinity."
"Yeah, I get the toxic thing. But still, I like a real man," the 70-year-old said. "That’s why I love Hugh Grant ... He knows how to dress, he knows how to talk, he’s charming, he has stories, he’s comfortable at dinner parties, he knows how to get a drink … I love those movements of style."
