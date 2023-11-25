Taylor Swift 'Sees Long-Term Potential' With Boyfriend Travis Kelce: 'They Have the Next Few Months Completely Laid Out'
The guy on the Chiefs will be coming straight home to Taylor Swift for the foreseeable future.
Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are determined to make their highly-publicized relationship work — despite facing pressures from both of their extremely busy schedules.
"They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the "Love Story" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
In order to make traveling easier for her man, Swift even generously offered Kelce "unfettered access" to her private plane.
Between Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour and Kelce's seemingly nonstop football schedule, it is hard to envision what the couple's calendar might look like, though the confidante reiterated the dynamic duo's commitment to making it work.
At some point in the upcoming months, Kelce and Swift hope to find time to visit each other's families and are even planning to jet off on a romantic getaway, just the two of them — though it seems this might have to wait until the end of football season.
"They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time," the insider explained.
Fans of both celebrities have already witnessed Swift and Kelce bonding with one another's family members, as the "All Too Well" vocalist was seen chatting with her boyfriend's mom, Donna, during her numerous appearances at his NFL games this season, while the athlete flew to Argentina earlier this month to watch his girlfriend's show alongside her father, Scott.
"Travis being there for Taylor’s show brought them even closer," a second source noted, adding, "[Travis] loved meeting Taylor’s dad; they had a great conversation."
While their schedules might stress some people out, "Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]," the confidante shared. "They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible."
A trip to Nashville, Tenn., is also apparently in the works, which would allow Kelce to see Swift's $2.5 million, 5,600-square-foot home, the source revealed.
"Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it," the insider continued, adding that "they’re in love" and recently started saying the four-letter word to each other.
"Taylor sees long-term potential with Travis," a third source reiterated, declaring things are "getting very serious."
