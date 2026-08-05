'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple Reveals She Got Married to Michal Szymanski in Surprise Confession
Aug. 5 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET
Juno Temple surprised fans by revealing she had quietly tied the knot with Michal Szymanski.
During the August 4 "TFI Unplugged" special promoting Ted Lasso Season 4, Temple said, "I got married."
The Ted Lasso actress confirmed that they "met on Season 2" of the Apple TV+ series. Temple plays Keeley Jones on the show, while Szymanski worked as a driver during production.
Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski Kept Their Wedding Private
Although Temple confirmed that she was married, she did not share when or where the couple exchanged vows.
She only said the wedding took place "in the last two years" and that she and Szymanski had bought a house together.
During the interview, Hannah Waddingham also shared that Temple had asked for her approval before dating Szymanski, who was her driver on Ted Lasso.
Waddingham described her first impression of him as "gorgeous."
"Look after my girl or I will punch you square in the face," the Emmy winner recalled telling him.
Waddingham also shared her thoughts on Temple and Szymanski’s connection, praising the bond they had built together.
"They are the greatest oxygen to each other in the universe," she said.
Temple later opened up about how she and Szymanski kept their romance private during its early days.
"[When] he was driving Hannah, they had a secret code where I could go and meet them and accidentally. Hannah’s appointment would run over," Temple recalled.
- Jeremy Allen White Seen Kissing 'The Bear' Costar Molly Gordon After His Romance With Rosalía Fizzles Out
- Hilaria Baldwin Shares the Key to Her 14-Year Marriage With Alec Baldwin: 'We Just Let Each Other Be'
- Shania Twain Reveals the Secret to Her 15-Year Marriage and 'Forever True Love' With Husband Frédéric Thiébaud
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2022
Temple and Szymanski eventually made their relationship public in May 2022 when they attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.
Per HELLO!, they attended several public events together, including the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards and the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance.
Before her relationship with Szymanski, Temple had dated actor Michael Angarano from 2013 to 2016. Szymanski’s previous dating history, however, is unknown.
Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham Wondered If They Would Return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4
Per The Hollywood Reporter, before returning for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, Temple and Waddingham admitted they were unsure if their characters would be part of the show’s next chapter.
Waddingham questioned her place in the series, "Am I in it?"
Temple also shared that she wondered if the creators still wanted her character back.
"I was like, 'Oh, do you think they want me?'" she said.
Both actresses are set to return for the new season, which will shift its focus to the Lady Greyhounds.