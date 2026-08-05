or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > celeb marriage
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple Reveals She Got Married to Michal Szymanski in Surprise Confession

Photo of Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski
Source: MEGA

Juno Temple revealed she quietly married Michal Szymanski after keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Profile Image

Aug. 5 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Juno Temple surprised fans by revealing she had quietly tied the knot with Michal Szymanski.

During the August 4 "TFI Unplugged" special promoting Ted Lasso Season 4, Temple said, "I got married."

The Ted Lasso actress confirmed that they "met on Season 2" of the Apple TV+ series. Temple plays Keeley Jones on the show, while Szymanski worked as a driver during production.

Article continues below advertisement

Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski Kept Their Wedding Private

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Juno Temple revealed she married Michal Szymanski, tying the knot within the last two years.
Source: MEGA

Juno Temple revealed she married Michal Szymanski, tying the knot within the last two years.

Although Temple confirmed that she was married, she did not share when or where the couple exchanged vows.

She only said the wedding took place "in the last two years" and that she and Szymanski had bought a house together.

During the interview, Hannah Waddingham also shared that Temple had asked for her approval before dating Szymanski, who was her driver on Ted Lasso.

Waddingham described her first impression of him as "gorgeous."

"Look after my girl or I will punch you square in the face," the Emmy winner recalled telling him.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Juno Temple recalled she and Michal Szymanski used a secret code to spend time together during the early days of their romance.
Source: MEGA

Juno Temple recalled she and Michal Szymanski used a secret code to spend time together during the early days of their romance.

Waddingham also shared her thoughts on Temple and Szymanski’s connection, praising the bond they had built together.

"They are the greatest oxygen to each other in the universe," she said.

Temple later opened up about how she and Szymanski kept their romance private during its early days.

"[When] he was driving Hannah, they had a secret code where I could go and meet them and accidentally. Hannah’s appointment would run over," Temple recalled.

MORE ON:
celeb marriage

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski Made Their Red Carpet Debut in 2022

Image of Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski made their red carpet debut at the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere in May 2022 after keeping their romance private.
Source: MEGA

Juno Temple and Michal Szymanski made their red carpet debut at the 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere in May 2022 after keeping their romance private.

Temple and Szymanski eventually made their relationship public in May 2022 when they attended the Top Gun: Maverick premiere.

Per HELLO!, they attended several public events together, including the 2024 Critics' Choice Awards and the premiere of Venom: The Last Dance.

Before her relationship with Szymanski, Temple had dated actor Michael Angarano from 2013 to 2016. Szymanski’s previous dating history, however, is unknown.

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham Wondered If They Would Return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4

Image of Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham revealed their doubts about returning for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 after a three-year break.
Source: MEGA

Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham revealed their doubts about returning for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4 after a three-year break.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, before returning for Season 4 of Ted Lasso, Temple and Waddingham admitted they were unsure if their characters would be part of the show’s next chapter.

Waddingham questioned her place in the series, "Am I in it?"

Temple also shared that she wondered if the creators still wanted her character back.

"I was like, 'Oh, do you think they want me?'" she said.

Both actresses are set to return for the new season, which will shift its focus to the Lady Greyhounds.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.