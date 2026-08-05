'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple Reveals She Got Married to Michal Szymanski in Surprise Confession

Juno Temple revealed she quietly married Michal Szymanski after keeping their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

The Ted Lasso actress confirmed that they "met on Season 2" of the Apple TV+ series . Temple plays Keeley Jones on the show, while Szymanski worked as a driver during production.

During the August 4 " TFI Unplugged " special promoting Ted Lasso Season 4 , Temple said, "I got married."

Juno Temple surprised fans by revealing she had quietly tied the knot with Michal Szymanski.

Juno Temple revealed she married Michal Szymanski, tying the knot within the last two years.

Although Temple confirmed that she was married, she did not share when or where the couple exchanged vows.

She only said the wedding took place "in the last two years" and that she and Szymanski had bought a house together.

During the interview, Hannah Waddingham also shared that Temple had asked for her approval before dating Szymanski, who was her driver on Ted Lasso.

Waddingham described her first impression of him as "gorgeous."

"Look after my girl or I will punch you square in the face," the Emmy winner recalled telling him.