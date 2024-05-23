'He Coordinated It': Kaitlan Collins Grills Ted Cruz Over Supporting Donald Trump Despite Previous Attacks Against His Wife and Father

During Cruz's interview on CNN with Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, May 22, the host pointed out that the Trump campaign targeted close members of his family.

"I think a lot of people sitting at home would say, well, that’s pretty cynical. I mean, this is someone who attacked your own members of your family, and what we learned from this testimony is not only did Donald Trump know about it, he coordinated it," she added.

"Look, I understand, but I knew then it was lies," Cruz replied. "And at the end of the day, I’m a big boy, and as I said, I could have made a choice. Listen, if I were a private citizen, I could decide my feelings are hurt, and I’m just gonna leave. But if I do that, I can’t do my job, and I care about my job."