Kelly Rowland Scolded Cannes Film Festival Security to 'Set a Boundary,' Source Claims: 'She Isn't Fake'
Kelly Rowland was spotted waving her finger and speaking firmly a security guard who had been trying to rush her along the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she was posing for photographs.
A source spilled the Destiny’s Child alum chose to "advocate for herself" after feeling disrespected by the staffer's behavior.
"The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it," the source explained to a news outlet.
"By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot," the source revealed.
"She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself," the source continued. "She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary."
It seems Rowland has been making a strong effort to draw firm lines when it comes to how she's treated. As OK! previously reported, the singer abruptly left NBC Studios when she'd been scheduled to guest host Today With Hoda & Jenna.
Although initial reports claimed Rowland had merely been unhappy with certain aspects of the dressing room, it was later revealed that she had actually been upset about her interview with Savannah Guthrie's questions about Beyoncé.
She reportedly requested there be no queries about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child because "she wants to leave that behind."
However, the broadcast journalist repeatedly pushed Rowland for answers when asking about the "Single Ladies" artist's new country album. Rowland said she was "so proud of her," but Guthrie again asked for her specific thoughts on the project. The 43-year-old simply repeated that she was "so proud."
"The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the Today show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all," an insider shared at the time.
"Kelly was upset about Savannah's aggressive questioning about Beyoncé," the insider added. "She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected."
