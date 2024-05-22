Kelly Rowland Scolded Cannes Film Festival Security to 'Set a Boundary,' Source Claims: 'She Isn't Fake'

Although initial reports claimed Rowland had merely been unhappy with certain aspects of the dressing room, it was later revealed that she had actually been upset about her interview with Savannah Guthrie's questions about Beyoncé.

She reportedly requested there be no queries about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child because "she wants to leave that behind."

However, the broadcast journalist repeatedly pushed Rowland for answers when asking about the "Single Ladies" artist's new country album. Rowland said she was "so proud of her," but Guthrie again asked for her specific thoughts on the project. The 43-year-old simply repeated that she was "so proud."