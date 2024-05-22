OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kelly Rowland
OK LogoNEWS

Kelly Rowland Scolded Cannes Film Festival Security to 'Set a Boundary,' Source Claims: 'She Isn't Fake'

kelly rowland scolded cannes security pp
Source: mega
By:

May 22 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kelly Rowland was spotted waving her finger and speaking firmly a security guard who had been trying to rush her along the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she was posing for photographs.

A source spilled the Destiny’s Child alum chose to "advocate for herself" after feeling disrespected by the staffer's behavior.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: twitter/X
kelly rowland scolded cannes film festival security set boundary
Source: mega

Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of the French film 'Marcello Mio.'

Article continues below advertisement

"The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it," the source explained to a news outlet.

"By the time she got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot," the source revealed.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland scolded cannes film festival security set boundary
Source: mega

Kelly Rowland stunned in a strapless red dress.

Article continues below advertisement

"She doesn’t care if she comes across like a diva if she knows that she is advocating for herself," the source continued. "She isn’t fake and wanted to set a clear boundary."

It seems Rowland has been making a strong effort to draw firm lines when it comes to how she's treated. As OK! previously reported, the singer abruptly left NBC Studios when she'd been scheduled to guest host Today With Hoda & Jenna.

MORE ON:
Kelly Rowland
Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland scolded cannes film festival security set boundary
Source: mega

A source claimed Kelly Rowland drew a boundary with security at Cannes.

Article continues below advertisement

Although initial reports claimed Rowland had merely been unhappy with certain aspects of the dressing room, it was later revealed that she had actually been upset about her interview with Savannah Guthrie's questions about Beyoncé.

She reportedly requested there be no queries about Beyoncé and Destiny's Child because "she wants to leave that behind."

However, the broadcast journalist repeatedly pushed Rowland for answers when asking about the "Single Ladies" artist's new country album. Rowland said she was "so proud of her," but Guthrie again asked for her specific thoughts on the project. The 43-year-old simply repeated that she was "so proud."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly rowland scolded cannes film festival security set boundary
Source: mega

The source explained Kelly Rowland felt she needed to 'advocate' for herself in that moment.

Article continues below advertisement

"The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the Today show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all," an insider shared at the time.

"Kelly was upset about Savannah's aggressive questioning about Beyoncé," the insider added. "She and her team were not happy and felt disrespected."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with Daily Mail about Rowland and the festival staff.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.