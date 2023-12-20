OK Magazine
'Try Not to Cringe': VP Kamala Harris Ridiculed for Saying 'This Is the Most Election of Our Lifetime' During Live Interview

By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for her latest interview, where she said: "This is the most election of our lifetime."

While appearing on MSNBC's The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, the politician, 59, spoke out about Donald Trump's scathing remarks about immigrants.

“You know, every election cycle we talk about this is the most election of our lifetime,” Harris said — but she failed to correct herself.

“Lawrence, this one is, this one is,” she continued. “We are literally talking about people who are attempting to divide our country in the most crude, frankly, and profound way. We are talking about those who are intent and purposeful to, to attack fundamental freedoms. The freedom to be free from fear of violence and hate … the freedom to just … be. The freedom to just be.”

Kamala Harris is known for jumbling her words.

Harris, who was supposed to do the interview in person but O'Donnell contracted COVID-19, then continued to ramble on.

“I have been fortunate and blessed during the course of being vice president to have many situations where it becomes too clear me that there are people … of every age and gender, by the way, who see something about being the first that lets them know they don’t need to be, um, limited by other people’s limited, um, understanding of who can do what,” she stated.

Of course, people couldn't understand what Harris' point was. One person wrote, "Kamala Harris goes full Xanax and weed with her word salad,” while another said, “Lawrence nods and agrees to WHAT, What, whaatt?????”

“Sorry, I tried listening but my stomach churned,” a third person stated, while a fourth added: “S​he might be worse at speaking than Biden."

A fifth person said, "Try not to cringe as Kamala Harris' brain breaks on LIVE TV."

Kamala Harris was mocked for not making sense in her latest TV interview.

This is hardly the first time Harris has been called out for not making sense during speeches.

As OK! previously reported, in September, Harris was interviewed by Margaret Brennan for CBS' Face the Nation, when she was asked multiple times about abortion and when access to a procedure should be "cut off" — but she refrained from giving a direct answer.

Many people didn't understand what Kamala Harris was trying to say.

"We need to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade. From day one, the president has been clear, I have been clear. We need to put back the protections that are in Roe v. Wade into law," Harris stated. "Since the Supreme Court took it, Congress has the power and ability to pass legislation to put those protections back in law and Joe Biden will sign that bill."

When pressed again, Harris replied: "We’re not trying to do anything that did not exist before June of last year. I am being precise. We need to put into law the protections of Roe v. Wade. And that is about going back to where we were before the Dobbs decision."

Kamala Harris is frequently called out for her 'word salads.'

After repeating Roe v. Wade a slew of times, people were fed up with Harris.

"Sadly, I'm not even kidding when I say it seems to me @KamalaHarris can't answer the question because she genuinely doesn't know the Roe v. Wade specifics," said one person, while another exclaimed, "Answer the frigging question for once in your life!!"

"It's like watching a skit on SNL," quipped a third person, while a fourth said, "It looks like @VP rehearsed her response. Answer the question!"

