Kanye West Accused of Sexual Harassment in New Lawsuit Filed by Former Assistant

Kanye West has been hit with a new lawsuit after being accused of sexually harassing his former personal assistant.
Laura Pisciotta claimed she was a successful lingerie and swimsuit model on OnlyFans when she hired to work for the controversial rapper in July 2021. However, one year into the job, Ye allegedly asked her to be more "god like" and delete her account from the popular adult content platform.
Pisciotta said that he agreed to pay her $1 million per year — roughly what she had been making selling photos — in exchange for her getting rid of her account.
The ex-assistant stated that the problems began after she agreed to his terms. She allegedly began receiving repeated and obscene text messages and videos from the music producer.
One text message cited in the court filing read: "See my problem is I be wanting to f--- but then after I f--- I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f----- while I'm f------ them. Then I want her to cheat on me."
A second shocking text message said: "Is my d--- racist? It is. This f------ racist d--- of mine. I going to beat this f------ racist d--- for being f------ racist. I'm going to stare at pictures of white woman with black a---- and beat the s--- out of my racist d---."
Pisciotta further claimed that Ye would openly touch himself inappropriately while they were having phone conversations, alleging that he would eventually ask her if she could hear what was happening or if she knew what he was doing while they talked.
The lawsuit reveals many other text messages and sexual videos the artist allegedly sent her, including two that involved him being intimate with a model.
She said that West later promoted her to a $4 million per year salary, but then fired her in October 2022. He reportedly promised to give her a $3 million severance, but Pisciotta said that she never received the funds.
Alongside her allegations of sexual harassment, she is accusing Ye of breach of contract and fostering a hostile work environment.
TMZ reported the details of Pisciotta's lawsuit.