Kanye West Allegedly Claims He's 'Retiring' From the Music Industry in Leaked Text Messages
Kanye West allegedly revealed that he is planning on bringing his music career to a close, according to leaked text messages from rapper Rich the Kid.
Although the initial exchange has allegedly been deleted, the screenshots of the back-and-forth have since been reposted across social media.
"I am retiring from professional music," Ye said in one of the messages. "Not sure what else to do"
Rich the Kid — born Dimitri Leslie Roger — replied, "Retire? Why? How? The ppl NEED you the music you & Ty & we have made was the BIGGEST STAMP in culture to this date in 2024."
"Drop Ye about mine & V@ and we do it all over again the kids need you big bra fasho maybe some time to chill but retiring ain't it," the 47-year-old added in a follow-up text.
The alleged announcement came with mixed responses from fans and critics alike.
One X user penned, "Not mad at it tbh. I know he’s lying but if he actually did quit it would be a good time to bow out," and a second person agreed, "We’ve heard the best of him. I’m good."
Meanwhile, a fan lamented, "Vultures cannot be Kanye's last album man," and another added, "My goat retiring with Vultures as his last album please say sike rn."
- Did Kanye West Cheat? Young Model Says Rapper Invited Her Over While Married to Wife Bianca Censori
- Divorce Court Confidential! 10 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces — From Bill and Melinda Gates to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and More
- Kanye West's Lawyer Requests Removal From Lawsuit as Rapper Won't Speak to or Pay Attorney
As OK! previously reported, West's brand has taken a hit over the past few years following a number of antisemitic and other offensive remarks he's made on social media.
Back in February, West told fans via Instagram that he was having difficulties booking concert venues and other events, cryptically adding, "And you know why that is", seemingly in reference to backlash for his past comments.
"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year," he said at the time.
West was also hit with a new lawsuit in June accusing the rapper and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos of "forced labor and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment" toward staffers at the YZYVSN development team.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The legal papers alleged both men used racist language and referred to their employees as "slaves."
Among the shocking claims, West's wife, Bianca Censori, was also accused of allegedly sending explicit videos to underage employees of the company.