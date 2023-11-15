Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Finally Sees His 'Controlling Ways' After Her Family's 'Intervention': Insider
Has Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, finally seen the light?
While it was rumored that Censori was ignoring her loved ones' pleas to ditch the seemingly "controlling" rapper, she had always ignored them — until now.
According to an insider, Censori went on a solo trip back home to Australia, where her inner circle held an "intervention" and told her to "wake the f--- up."
Originally, the Yeezy designer allegedly accused her friends of being jealous of rising her stardom, but after the recent chat, she's become "aware of Kanye's controlling ways and is starting to see things from an outside perspective," the source spilled to a news outlet.
"She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage," the insider added.
As OK! reported, the dad-of-four shocked the world when they tied the knot in January, and since then, people have accused him of turning her into his puppet.
“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” the source claimed. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.”
“She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal," they added.
The first source said Censori's trip came at the same time that West took his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, 10-year-old North, to Dubai and Saudi Arabia.
The insider said his wife "chose to go home after it was made clear to her that West would be only taking North with him. It was clearly hard for them to break apart for the week, but there was no other option really."
Onlookers in Australia said Censori looked at ease while back in Melbourne.
"No one made a fuss at all. She was with her sister and they just blended in with everyone else — even though her outfit was sort of on the outrageous side," an eyewitness dished. "I didn't even recognize who she was until a mate of mine pointed her out and said, 'Look, that Kayne's missus over there.'"
"She was there just having a good time and a few drinks, catching up with friends," they added. "It was really no big deal."
As OK! reported, Kardashian isn't thrilled about the pair's bizarre behavior — especially since their older kids will inevitably catch wind of it.
"She's embarrassed and worried for him," a separate source said. "He's wandering around barefoot with champagne in the street, something clearly isn't right."
Daily Mail reported on Censori's trip to Australia.