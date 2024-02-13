Kanye West Goes on Bizarre Rant After Repeatedly Sharing the Same Video of Wife Bianca Censori: 'Some People Don't Want You to Be Happy'
Kanye West wasn't happy after being questioned about why he shared the same video of wife Bianca Censori three times in a row.
The "Flashing Lights" rapper took to Instagram on Monday, February 12, while walking through a busy airport, to hit back at Internet trolls and declare he would post his spouse as much as he wanted.
"I just want to tell everybody, I posted my wife three times on purpose," he said to the camera. "Because she makes me happy. That's why ya'll happy with the music, because I'm happy. You understand?"
"So don't never say nothing negative," he continued. "You don't like my page and you don't like what I'm posting, go f--- yourself. Seriously. Leave me, leave the king the f--- alone ... I don't care."
"It makes me happy," he reiterated in the caption. "Some people don’t want you to be happy. They want you to make them happy. I decided to make myself happy and I’m happy with that."
Despite the controversial artist's many scandals — Ye most recently faced severe backlash for making repeated, antisemitic remarks in interviews and on social media — fans flooded the comments section with positivity.
- Kanye West Shares Revealing Photo of Wife Bianca Censori in a Micro Thong as Rumors of His 'Controlling' Behavior Run Rampant
- 'She's Trapped': Kanye West Bans Wife Bianca Censori From Using Social Media for Her Own 'Protection,' Insider Claims
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori Got Into a 'Huge Fight' After She 'Wore What She Wanted' to a Party: 'He Doesn't Like His Women to Be Themselves'
One user penned, "I love you kanye do what u feel like doing no one will ever stop you you are the king," while a second added, "Let bro be happy about his wife man. I want Kanye to be happy forever."
However, some followers pointed out the video appeared hypocritical. One critic replied, "I don’t care. So I’m here to tell y’all how much I don’t care. This is me not caring. Ya heard," and another responded, "That part!😂😂😂."
Although the "Runaway" rapper received dozens of supportive comments from fans, he's also received a considerable amount of criticism for certain aspects of his relationship with his wife — particularly the rumors that he limits her social media and encourages her to dress in nearly-nude outfits in public.
"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it — until she married Kanye," a source claimed earlier this year. "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [social media] so that he can control her narrative," the source continued. "She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped."