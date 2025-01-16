Kanye West Confuses Fans as He Posts Naked Video of Pamela Anderson With Hugh Hefner
Kanye West is stirring up controversy again.
The rapper shocked fans when he posted a throwback video of Pamela Anderson on his Instagram Stories. The clip showed the former Baywatch star wearing nothing but high heels as she walked toward Hugh Hefner to serve him a birthday cake.
The footage, originally from 2008, captured Anderson, then 40, playfully twirling around while Hefner, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday, grabbed her waist. She ended the moment by planting kisses on the late Playboy mogul, who passed away in 2017.
West, 47, paired the explicit video with an audio track repeating the words, “Hide your b----,” leaving fans puzzled by the post.
“Kanye is an a------,” one user wrote on X.
“I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …” added another.
A third chimed in, “Why the f--- did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? It’s very difficult to defend this man, I try very hard sometimes.”
“Did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?” a fourth questioned.
Others speculated that West may have been hinting at a collaboration with Anderson, 57, on his upcoming new album. The actress famously appeared in his 2006 music video for “Touch the Sky,” from his Late Registration album.
For her part, Anderson made her debut on Playboy's magazine cover in October 1989 and broke records in January 2011 by gracing the publication for the 13th time — more than any other Playmate, according to Us Weekly.
West, on the other hand, is no stranger to sharing provocative content on social media. While his posts usually feature his wife, Bianca Censori, this time around, the attention was on Anderson.
Just days earlier, the Yeezy founder faced backlash for sharing risqué photos of Censori, including a video of her in a bathtub and a nearly-naked shot of her in a barely-there bikini, which he later deleted.
“His kids will view these images. It’s beyond sickening, and they’ll be damaged by this,” one person commented, referencing the four children he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 44.
“He doesn’t love her,” another wrote. “Narcissists can only love themselves.”
This isn’t the first time West’s posts have sparked outrage.
Last year, fans criticized him for sharing a photo of Censori wearing only a tan thong bodysuit while making porridge in the kitchen.
“Cream of wheat,” he captioned the image, which also featured the model in a tight black mask.
The post ignited a wave of criticism.
“Looks like she is his pet,” one fan said.
Another added, “Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself 😔.”
“Surviving Kanye documentary loading,” someone joked, while another pointed out, “How do you release a gospel album and claim you’re following the path of the Lord, then do some s--- like this…”
Amid the social media uproar, West reunited with his three younger kids — Saint, Chicago and Psalm — in Japan’s Ginza district after nearly four months apart. The group was spotted shopping for snacks at a 7-Eleven convenience store.
In a photo from the outing, West kept a low profile in a black hoodie, sweatpants and sneakers. His kids wore similarly casual outfits and carried plastic bags filled with treats. West’s eldest daughter, North, and Censori were not in attendance.
It remains unclear if North joined her siblings on the trip.