Kanye West Confuses Fans as He Posts Naked Video of Pamela Anderson With Hugh Hefner

The footage, originally from 2008, captured Anderson, then 40, playfully twirling around while Hefner, who was celebrating his 82nd birthday, grabbed her waist. She ended the moment by planting kisses on the late Playboy mogul, who passed away in 2017.

West, 47, paired the explicit video with an audio track repeating the words, “Hide your b----,” leaving fans puzzled by the post.