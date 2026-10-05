Kash Patel Is Engaged: FBI Director's Country Singer Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Flaunts Her Ring in New Photo — 'Went and Got the Law Involved'

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Kash Patel and his longtime girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, are engaged. The FBI director, 46, and the country singer, 27, announced the happy news on Sunday, October 4, via social media after more than three years together. Wilkins shared a black-and-white photo of the pair smiling as she held up her left hand to show off her new diamond engagement ring. "Went and got the law involved," she joked in the announcement, adding ring and heart emojis. Patel celebrated the news by reposting his new fiancée's announcement with the same emojis.

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Alexis Wilkins Shows Off Her Diamond Engagement Ring

Source: @ALEXISWILKINS/INSTAGRAM Alexis Wilkins proudly showed off her engagement ring as she and Kash Patel announced the news.

Wilkins put her new sparkler front and center in the couple's engagement photo. The country singer held her hand against Patel's chest, giving her followers a clear look at the large diamond on her ring finger as the pair smiled for the camera. The couple didn't immediately reveal additional details about the proposal or when they plan to walk down the aisle.

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Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins Met in 2022

Source: @ALEXISWILKINS/INSTAGRAM Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins first met in 2022 before beginning their relationship the following year.

The future spouses first crossed paths at an event in Nashville in 2022 before beginning their relationship in early 2023. "We just happened to meet," Wilkins previously said when discussing their romance. She also praised her now-fiancé for his character, saying she was initially drawn to how "honest" he was and appreciated that he was "exactly who he is all the time."

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Alexis Wilkins Has Supported Kash Patel Through His FBI Career

Source: MEGA Alexis Wilkins was by Kash Patel's side when he was sworn in as FBI Director.

Their relationship has increasingly entered the public eye since Patel became director of the FBI in February 2025. Wilkins stood alongside her boyfriend when he was sworn into the position and has remained by his side as his government role brought increased attention to their relationship. Patel has also publicly defended Wilkins amid scrutiny surrounding the couple, previously referring to her as a "country music sensation."

Alexis Wilkins Has Her Own Career in Country Music

Source: MEGA Alexis Wilkins has built a career of her own as a country singer and political commentator.