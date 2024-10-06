Kate Gosselin Is 'Hurting for Money' After Reality TV Success: 'She Doesn’t Date or Socialize With Friends'
Kate Gosselin's social life and financial situations are still suffering seven years after the final episode of Kate Plus 8 aired on TLC.
The flagship show, Jon and Kate Plus 8, originally premiered in 2007, but ended after the former couple divorced in 2009. The spinoff series ran for several seasons, but it eventually also went off the air in 2017.
Kate — who shares twins Maddy and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin with ex-husband Jon Gosselin — no longer "dates or socializes with friends," according to a source.
"Even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out," the source spilled to an outlet. "She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina."
The mother-of-eight has reportedly been trying to snag a shot at a new reality series, but the source said "doors aren't opening for her" — especially considering the shocking allegations her son Collin has made against her.
As OK! previously reported, Collin claimed his mother "zip-tied" his hands and feet together and "bolt-locked" him in a dark basement as a young child.
"My mother would put me in that room multiple times ... turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me," he said at the time. "Most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside. I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment."
He also accused Kate of being responsible for getting him discharged from the U.S. Marines during training after she wrote a lengthy social media post that said he was "violent" and had multiple psychiatric diagnoses.
"Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with," she penned. "As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight."
Following the allegations, the source said, "No one would be surprised if she started begging for handouts."
"The feeling is if she were a nicer person, nice things would come her way, but she’s not and karma’s kicking her in the butt," the source concluded.
