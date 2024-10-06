Kate Gosselin Is 'Hurting for Money' After Reality TV Success: 'She Doesn’t Date or Socialize With Friends'

Kate — who shares twins Maddy and Cara, and sextuplets Joel, Leah, Aaden, Alexis, Hannah and Collin with ex-husband Jon Gosselin — no longer "dates or socializes with friends," according to a source.

"Even her nursing job that paid her a fraction of what she made on Kate Plus 8 didn’t pan out," the source spilled to an outlet. "She’s hurting for money and facing the very real possibility of having to sell her house in North Carolina."

The mother-of-eight has reportedly been trying to snag a shot at a new reality series, but the source said "doors aren't opening for her" — especially considering the shocking allegations her son Collin has made against her.