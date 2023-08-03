Jon Gosselin's Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo Defends His Parenting, Claims He Wouldn't Have Gotten Full Custody of Kids If He Was a Bad Dad

Jon Gosselin's girlfriend rushed to his defense when it came to his abilities as a father.

After privately dating for two years, Stephanie Lebo, 35, and her daughter, Giulianna, 13, both recently moved into a rental home with the former TLC star. Despite years of custody battles and legal drama with his estranged ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, her time with Jon has proven to Stephanie that he is the real deal as partner and as a dad.