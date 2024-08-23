Kate Middleton Was 'More Accepting' of Queen Camilla Than Prince William Before He Changed His Tune

Before Princess Diana passed, she branded Camilla as the third person in her marriage to King Charles — so due to Camilla and Diana's history, William and Prince Harry had reservations about their stepmother.

When Charles and Camilla were blending their families, the former Duchess of Cornwall was nervous about her first interaction with William and Harry.

"Camilla was so terrified at the prospect of meeting William that when she finally met him at Clarence House, she was trembling like a leaf and needed a vodka and tonic afterward," Christopher Andersen claimed. "That seems perfectly understandable since Camilla — and the world — knew she had destroyed the marriage of William’s parents, Charles and Diana."