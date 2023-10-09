Kate Middleton's Emotions Are Still 'Raw' Amid Prince Harry Feud
Kate Middleton isn't ready to reconnect with Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales was left flabbergasted by the words the Duke of Sussex included in his memoir, Spare.
Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to change the public's perception of Prince William and Kate through a series of interviews, a Netflix show and a book. Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks too much damage was done by the Sussexes for the family to reunite.
“So much has been said and people have been hurt. And I don't think they can be mended right now; it’s going to take time," the former royal employee told an outlet. "It's still raw and the royals are not easy and forgiving. When something happens they pull the drawbridge up and you can't get in."
The tension between Harry and his brother, William, continues to rise, and although Kate has a history of being the mediator, Burrell speculated that the princess is done playing peacemaker.
“The only person that has a faint chance of reconciliation with the boys will be Kate,” Burrell shared.
This wouldn't be the first time experts claimed Kate wasn't interested in hanging out with the Sussexes. OK! previously reported Katie Nicholl revealed Kate was offended by the stories Harry included in his autobiography.
"When you think of the personal revelations, and I think you can call them snide remarks made about Kate in Spare, Harry broke the one rule and that is staying silent on family matters," she said.
"While Kate and Harry used to be very, very close, there's been a complete breakdown of that relationship," the commentator added.
As Kate grapples with her own emotions, her husband remains enraged by Harry's choices.
"I don’t think Kate does angry. I think it is more a case of feeling very disappointed, very let down and feeling hurt knowing that she had no right of reply — and Harry knew full well she had no right of reply," Nicholl explained.
"I do know that William was very angry that Harry had drawn Kate into it when he felt Kate was blameless throughout," she noted. "She acted very much as the peacekeeper, she tried to get the brothers back on an even keel and for Kate to be dragged into this mucky saga was upsetting for her and certainly did infuriate William."
Kate didn't appreciate Harry feeding into her public feud with Meghan, but the veteran did praise William's bride in the project.
"I loved my new sister-in-law," he wrote. "I felt she was more sister than in-law, the sister I’d never had and always wanted, and I was pleased that she’d forever be standing by Willy’s side."
"She was a good match for my older brother. They made each other visibly happy, and therefore I was happy too," the famous redhead confessed.
In a separate interview, the television personality claimed that William is holding a grudge.
"I'm told by several sources close to the Prince of Wales that William really just cannot find it in his heart at the moment to forgive his brother for what he's done," she admitted. "I think Kate, Princess of Wales, she's always always had a very close relationship with Prince Harry, but she's been left quite devastated by some of the anecdotes that Harry told in Spare that didn't cast her in a particularly good light."
"I think there's a great sense of betrayal," she noted.
Burrell spoke to the The Mirror.