Kate Middleton's Emotions Are Still 'Raw' Amid Prince Harry Feud

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to change the public's perception of Prince William and Kate through a series of interviews, a Netflix show and a book. Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks too much damage was done by the Sussexes for the family to reunite.

“So much has been said and people have been hurt. And I don't think they can be mended right now; it’s going to take time," the former royal employee told an outlet. "It's still raw and the royals are not easy and forgiving. When something happens they pull the drawbridge up and you can't get in."