Meghan Markle Is 'Putting Out Feelers' to Kate Middleton and Prince Charles in Order to End Ongoing Feud

Although Meghan struggled professionally last year, she is continuing to secure opportunities for herself. OK! previously reported the mom-of-two will be a keynote speaker at the 2024 South by Southwest Conference alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen and more.

"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."

However, critics were disappointed by Meghan's presence.

"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one person penned. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.

"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" a follower said.