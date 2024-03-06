Meghan Markle Is 'Putting Out Feelers' to Kate Middleton and Prince Charles in Order to End Ongoing Feud
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry painted the royal family as bigoted and "formal," but a source claimed the Duchess of Sussex is looking to put an end to the lengthy feud with her in-laws.
“Meghan doesn't want to go back to acting, but she's terrified that if things are not patched up with the royal family Harry will cease to be a brand asset and brand Sussex will suffer, so she is putting out feelers now that both Kate and Charles are ill," a source told an outlet, referring to their health woes.
"Underneath the huge ego, Meghan is actually a kind person and she was shocked by Kate's recent serious operation and Charles' cancer diagnosis," the insider continued.
Although Meghan struggled professionally last year, she is continuing to secure opportunities for herself. OK! previously reported the mom-of-two will be a keynote speaker at the 2024 South by Southwest Conference alongside Katie Couric, Brooke Shields, Nancy Wang Yuen and more.
"Announcing our final Keynote Session for the 2024 #SXSW Conference!" SXSW shared on their Instagram account. "On March 8, International Women’s Day, join Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, @katiecouric, @brookeshields, @nancywyuen, and Errin Haines (@emarvelous) for a conversation on breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and working toward a healthier society on and off our screens."
However, critics were disappointed by Meghan's presence.
"Why? Meghan contributes nothing but empty words," one person penned. "Grifter! It’s a pass for me," another added.
"Will she discuss how she is a narcissist?" a follower said.
Although Spotify pulled the plug on "Archetypes," the former blogger revealed the podcast is joining the Lemonada roster.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Aside from relaunching "Archetypes," Meghan and Harry rebranded their website utilizing their royal titles. In Meghan's bio, the pair decided to focus on her dedication to humanitarian efforts and women's rights.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures. She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25," the blurb reads.