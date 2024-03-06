Sharon Osbourne Is Fed Up With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Moaning'

"I think everyone is fed up of their moaning," the former The Talk host said on Celebrity Big Brother. "In the beginning, they were very well received [but their support] is dwindling."

The television personality later commented on the pair's struggle to establish themselves in Hollywood.

"Some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well," Osbourne added while talking to Goldsmith. “They had their podcast and then the guy that signed them said that they were grifters.”