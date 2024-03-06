Sharon Osbourne Is Fed Up With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Moaning'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly complained about their time in the royal family, and Sharon Osbourne didn't hesitate to ridicule the couple in an episode of Celebrity Big Brother while chatting with Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith.
"I think everyone is fed up of their moaning," the former The Talk host said on Celebrity Big Brother. "In the beginning, they were very well received [but their support] is dwindling."
The television personality later commented on the pair's struggle to establish themselves in Hollywood.
"Some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well," Osbourne added while talking to Goldsmith. “They had their podcast and then the guy that signed them said that they were grifters.”
According to Goldsmith, Harry was embraced by the Princess of Wales and Prince William for several years before he married the Suits star.
"I have the opinion that Harry was really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome — Kate, William and Harry — were really comfortable together, loved," the businessman told Osbourne.
"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and re-wrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair," he said in reference to Meghan joining the famous brood.
Royal commentator Angela Levin shared a similar sentiment in an interview.
“I think endless moaning puts off Americans because they like people who are go-getters rather than those who blame everyone else," Levin shared. "They also don't like the attacks on the royal family, especially as they so loved and admired the Queen."
OK! previously reported Goldsmith shared that he chatted with his sister, Carole Middleton, before filming the reality show.
“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love, and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment," he noted. "So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”
The entrepreneur gushed over his eldest niece and defended her against the Sussexes after they branded her as "formal."
“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric,” Goldsmith stressed. “That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan, because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history."
"I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself," he said. "I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary."