Prince William Urged to Publicly Update the World on Kate Middleton's Health as Speculation About Her Health Worsens
The palace announced in January that Kate Middleton will step away from the spotlight to prioritize recovering from abdominal surgery, but many British citizens are demanding answers from Prince William and The Firm about the Princess of Wales' condition.
"The public have a completely different perspective on the concept of medical privacy compared to the palace one," Jack Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So, for the palace, respecting Kate's privacy means leaving her to her own devices and giving her as long as the doctors suggest she needs and that's the end of it."
"To the public, letting Kate have the time off was respecting her privacy," the commentator shared. "I think they do genuinely have some sympathy for the palace not wanting to go into too much detail about the specifics of her diagnosis. But most ordinary people just see no reason why the royals wouldn't want to release a picture of her."
On Thursday, February 29, William visited the Western Marble Arch Synagogue and spoke openly about how Kate is equally concerned about the rise of anti-Jewish hate in the U.K., but Royston thinks the statement should've been made by the princess herself.
"He mentioned her during a visit to Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London," Royston said. "So, this was a job highlighting the rise in antisemitism since the October 7 attack by Hamas in Israel and the Israeli war against Hamas in Gaza that followed, so Williams said 'both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of antisemitism.'"
"Now, to the public, there's just absolutely no logical reason why William can say how Kate feels about antisemitism, but can't say how she's been finding the past six weeks since surgery," he continued.
OK! previously reported a rep for Kate shrugged off rumors about her health after "Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” the rep confirmed in a statement. “That guidance stands.”
As Kate focuses on recuperating, King Charles will also take a break from his role due to his cancer diagnosis. Because of his father's treatment, William is juggling caring for his wife, their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his official duties.
Recently, William backed out his godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial service due to a "personal matter," but commentator Cameron Walker told GB News that the future king will "keep calm and [carry] on."
Shortly after skipping the emotional gathering, William decided to use his platform to prioritize humanitarian initiatives, and he released a formal statement advocating for peace after touring the Red Cross.
“I remain deeply concerned about the terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East since the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October. Too many have been killed," William stated.
“I, like so many others, want to see an end to the fighting as soon as possible," he noted. "There is a desperate need for increased humanitarian support to Gaza. It’s critical that aid gets in and hostages are released."