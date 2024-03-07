Prince William Urged to Publicly Update the World on Kate Middleton's Health as Speculation About Her Health Worsens

"The public have a completely different perspective on the concept of medical privacy compared to the palace one," Jack Royston said on the "Royal Report" podcast. "So, for the palace, respecting Kate's privacy means leaving her to her own devices and giving her as long as the doctors suggest she needs and that's the end of it."

"To the public, letting Kate have the time off was respecting her privacy," the commentator shared. "I think they do genuinely have some sympathy for the palace not wanting to go into too much detail about the specifics of her diagnosis. But most ordinary people just see no reason why the royals wouldn't want to release a picture of her."