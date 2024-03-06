Prince Harry Will 'Come Back and Be Part of the Gang' After Leaving the Monarchy in 2020, Kate Middleton's Uncle Predicts

“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style and write books about it and then expect to be invited around for Christmas,” he added, alluding to the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare.

In the tell-all book, Harry painted Prince William as violent and didn't show the Princess of Wales in a favorable light.

“I just think it’s really sad,” he continued. “At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang. He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again. I think the meanest thing I said was, ‘He wouldn’t make my pub quiz team.’”