Prince Harry Will 'Come Back and Be Part of the Gang' After Leaving the Monarchy in 2020, Kate Middleton's Uncle Predicts
Prince Harry shocked the world when he publicly left the royal fold in 2020, but Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith thinks the Duke of Sussex will eventually return to the monarchy. The businessman made his Celebrity Big Brother debut, where he was honest about what he thinks about Harry.
“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style and write books about it and then expect to be invited around for Christmas,” he added, alluding to the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare.
In the tell-all book, Harry painted Prince William as violent and didn't show the Princess of Wales in a favorable light.
“I just think it’s really sad,” he continued. “At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang. He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again. I think the meanest thing I said was, ‘He wouldn’t make my pub quiz team.’”
Although Goldsmith was candid about Harry and Meghan Markle's impact on the Windsors, he also discussed his struggle with being in the public eye.
“Do you want the absolute truth? I didn’t vote for it; it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you,” he explained.
“They call me a ‘Buncle,' a bad uncle; apparently, every family has them. It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children, and I love the fact that she’s putting family first,” he shared.
While Goldsmith continues to participate in the competition series, Kate is focused on recovering from surgery. OK! previously reported the Princess of Wales was spotted in the car with her mother, Carole Middleton, after rumors began to spread online about her whereabouts.
"She was trying to sneak out of Windsor with her mother and was clearly not pleased that they had been spotted by a photographer," biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "This cloak-and-dagger stuff is only going to fuel more speculation about what's really going on with Kate and with her father-in-law, King Charles."
- Meghan Markle 'Created So Much Drama' Between Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton
- Kate Middleton's Uncle Will 'Set the Record Straight' in His Own Tell-All by Addressing Prince Harry's 'Spare' Accusations
- Kate Middleton's Uncle to Tell All About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Appearance on 'Celebrity Big Brother'
Shortly after "Where is Kate?" became a trending topic on Twitter, a rep for the future queen quickly shrugged off the assertions.
"In its typically smug fashion, the palace issued a statement last week insisting that everything was going according to plan," the commentator continued. "They never explained, however, why Kate spent weeks in the hospital after ‘planned abdominal surgery’ and has needed to remain closeted away for months."
"It's all been terribly fishy from the get-go," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In previous years, senior royals continued to attend engagements, but Kate will live a recluse life until the spring.
"Keep in mind that members of the royal family in particular are famous for getting out there [and] keeping up appearances no matter what," Andersen explained. "Queen Elizabeth never spent months recovering from an illness, and over the course of her 70-year reign, she dealt with a number of serious medical issues. So, the mystery surrounding Kate's surgery and what it was for deepens."
Goldsmith was quoted by People.