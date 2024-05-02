Princess Charlotte to Enjoy a 'Low-Key Birthday' Party as Prince William and Kate Middleton Hope to Avoid 'Extravagant Gifts'

“Usually Kate will stay up into the early hours and make the children's cakes," Claudia Joseph told an outlet. “It depends how well she's feeling, I imagine whether she will do that, or William might even make the cake, for all we know.”

“I think this birthday is going to be very unusual for all the children this year because obviously, Kate's having treatment for cancer," Joseph noted. “I think that this is going to be a very low-key birthday for Charlotte."