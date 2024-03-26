Prince William and Kate Middleton Have 'No Plans' to Reunite With Prince Harry During His Scheduled May U.K. Trip
Kate Middleton is focused on her ongoing cancer treatments, and insiders made it clear that she isn't focused on reconciling with Prince Harry during this time. As Kate begins chemotherapy, King Charles is also dealing with his cancer diagnosis, which is likely one of the reasons the Duke of Sussex is visiting his father in May.
According to a publication, Kate and Prince William have "no plans to reunite" during Harry's trip.
A source shared the Prince and Princess of Wales aren't interested in the “Harry problem,” adding that William “has always done all he can to protect his family.”
On Friday, March 22, Kate surprised the world when she informed the public of her condition after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Hours after the news broke, Harry and Meghan Markle released a statement supporting Kate.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes said.
OK! previously reported royal expert Tom Quinn thinks William gave “hardly the kind of warm informal response," adding the group “should make up and let bygones be bygones."
“The reason of course is that for some four years, they’ve caused endless problems for the royal family and so they can’t be trusted,” Quinn continued.
