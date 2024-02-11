Kate Middleton Is 'Being Very Guarded About Her Condition,' But Royal Is 'Making Good Progress' After Surgery
The palace announced Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, but according to an insider, not everyone knows the full story of what happened.
“Kate’s being very guarded about her condition,” claimed the insider. “She and William are aware of the speculation, it’s to be expected when you’re a royal.”
However, the palace shared that the mom-of-three, 42, is "making good progress" in her recovery.
Still, “she won’t be able to move around freely and no heavy lifting,” said the insider. “That’s been the hardest part. Kate isn’t one to stay still.”
Kate and Prince William's three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are also eager for their mom to get better.
“William tells them not to be too boisterous and loud,” said the insider, adding that the prince has stepped up to the occasion. “Louis forgets sometimes that she shouldn’t be jostled.”
“William’s taken over the kitchen,” the insider revealed. “He’s quite good at it too. He’s whipping up oatmeal and smoothies and roast chicken. He even made Kate’s favorite curry. William has a new appreciation for everything that Kate does.”
“Being home like this reminds William and Kate of earlier days when things were simpler and they didn’t have such busy schedules,” added the insider. "The focus right now is for Kate to get well so she can be back on her feet and return to royal duties.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace shared the news with the public, adding that she will be out of commission for a few months.
"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the blurb continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."
To make matters worse, William's father, King Charles, has been diagnosed with cancer, but he's trying to not stress about his family's health woes.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.
Star spoke to the source.